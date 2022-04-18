English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : April 18, 2022 / 06:16 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Mutual funds add over 3 crore folios in FY22

      Increasing awareness about mutual funds, ease of transactions through digitisation and sharp surge in equity markets have aided asset management companies to add a staggering 3.17 crore investor accounts in 2021-22, with experts saying the trend is likely to continue this fiscal as well. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      PM Modi’s 3-day trip to Gujarat begins
      Sri Lanka to shut stock exchange for 5 days
      WHO chief Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus in Gujarat

      Money market returns to pre-COVID timings

      Close

    • Big Story

      Multiple EV models planned, will target first position: Maruti Suzuki

    • Coronavirus Check

      Delhi: COVID-19 spread increased 500% in 15 days

      Around 19 percent of residents of Delhi-NCR responding to a survey revealed they have one or more individuals in their close network who has had COVID in the last 15 days. The 'COVID network prevalence' marks an over 500 percent increase in the last 15 days, said LocalCircles, the firm that conducted the survey. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Twitter's upcoming 'edit' feature will retain a copy of original tweet

      According to creator and developer Jane Manchun Wong, Twitter's approach to the edit button is "immutable"—the feature preserves a copy of the original tweet, along with a list of prior conversations. When you edit a tweet, the feature copies your text on to a new tweet along with "amended content". More here

    • Auto

      ‘Rising input costs, supply chain woes await Indian auto sector’

      The domestic auto industry was looking forward to over 10 per cent growth in 2022 in the beginning of the year but if the current situation persists, it could have an impact on demand as the year progresses, MG Motor India President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba noted. More here

    • Tailpiece

      India's extreme poverty dropped 12.3% in last decade

      While poverty rapidly declined during this period, there were two instances when a short-term reversal was observed: the period around the demonetisation drive in 2016 and the economic slowdown in 2019, the study suggested. More here

    tags #MC essentials

    Must Listen

    The Moneycontrol Real Estate show | Plan for a senior living asset at least 5-10 years before retirement

    The Moneycontrol Real Estate show | Plan for a senior living asset at least 5-10 years before retirement

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.