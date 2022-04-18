Last Updated : April 18, 2022 / 06:16 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Mutual funds add over 3 crore folios in FY22
Increasing awareness about mutual funds, ease of transactions through digitisation and sharp surge in equity markets have aided asset management companies to add a staggering 3.17 crore investor accounts in 2021-22, with experts saying the trend is likely to continue this fiscal as well. More here
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
Money market returns to pre-COVID timings
Big Story
Multiple EV models planned, will target first position: Maruti Suzuki
Coronavirus Check
Delhi: COVID-19 spread increased 500% in 15 days
Around 19 percent of residents of Delhi-NCR responding to a survey revealed they have one or more individuals in their close network who has had COVID in the last 15 days. The 'COVID network prevalence' marks an over 500 percent increase in the last 15 days, said LocalCircles, the firm that conducted the survey. More here
Tech Tattle
Twitter's upcoming 'edit' feature will retain a copy of original tweet
According to creator and developer Jane Manchun Wong, Twitter's approach to the edit button is "immutable"—the feature preserves a copy of the original tweet, along with a list of prior conversations. When you edit a tweet, the feature copies your text on to a new tweet along with "amended content". More here
Auto
‘Rising input costs, supply chain woes await Indian auto sector’
The domestic auto industry was looking forward to over 10 per cent growth in 2022 in the beginning of the year but if the current situation persists, it could have an impact on demand as the year progresses, MG Motor India President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba noted. More here
Tailpiece
India's extreme poverty dropped 12.3% in last decade
While poverty rapidly declined during this period, there were two instances when a short-term reversal was observed: the period around the demonetisation drive in 2016 and the economic slowdown in 2019, the study suggested. More here
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.