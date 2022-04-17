According to the S&P Indices Versus Active Funds (SPIVA) India Scorecard for 2021, half of the Indian large-cap equity schemes underperformed the S&P BSE 100 index in the year ended December 31, 2021. Over five years, 82 percent of the large-cap schemes underperformed the S&P BSE 100 index. More here
Today:
Mauritius PM to visit India
India-Bangladesh tourism fest begins in Tripura
Saturn, Mars, Jupiter, Venus align Tomorrow: PM Modi’s 3-day trip to Gujarat begins
Sri Lanka to shut stock exchange for 5 days
Today:
Mauritius PM to visit India
The Trinamool Congress on Saturday made a clean sweep winning both the Asansol Lok Sabha and the Ballygunge Assembly seats in West Bengal while the Congress and the RJD bagged one constituency each in Maharashtra and Bihar in the bypolls to these seats with the BJP drawing a blank. More here
The Trinamool Congress on Saturday made a clean sweep winning both the Asansol Lok Sabha and the Ballygunge Assembly seats in West Bengal while the Congress and the RJD bagged one constituency each in Maharashtra and Bihar in the bypolls to these seats with the BJP drawing a blank. More here
According to World Health Organisation, current evidence suggests approximately 10-20 per cent of people experience a variety of mid and long-term effects after they recover from the initial coronavirus infection. More here
According to World Health Organisation, current evidence suggests approximately 10-20 per cent of people experience a variety of mid and long-term effects after they recover from the initial coronavirus infection. More here
Microsoft is reportedly looking to sell ad space in free-to-play Xbox titles. The tech giant is seeking help from adtech and ad agencies to help developers sell more ad real estate in games. The changes may come into go into effect as early as Q3 2022. More here
Microsoft is reportedly looking to sell ad space in free-to-play Xbox titles. The tech giant is seeking help from adtech and ad agencies to help developers sell more ad real estate in games. The changes may come into go into effect as early as Q3 2022. More here
Okinawa will recall 3,215 units of Praise Pro scooters to fix any issue related to batteries with immediate effect, the electric two-wheeler maker said after reports of the EV catching fire emerged. More here
Okinawa will recall 3,215 units of Praise Pro scooters to fix any issue related to batteries with immediate effect, the electric two-wheeler maker said after reports of the EV catching fire emerged. More here
Leon Verres' The Billionaire vodka can set you back by a whopping $3.7 million a bottle. Unlike other premium vodkas, this vodka comes in a bottle encrusted with platinum, rhodium, and diamonds, and the label is pure gold. More here
Leon Verres' The Billionaire vodka can set you back by a whopping $3.7 million a bottle. Unlike other premium vodkas, this vodka comes in a bottle encrusted with platinum, rhodium, and diamonds, and the label is pure gold. More here