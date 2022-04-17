Market Buzz 82% large-cap schemes have underperformed benchmarks According to the S&P Indices Versus Active Funds (SPIVA) India Scorecard for 2021, half of the Indian large-cap equity schemes underperformed the S&P BSE 100 index in the year ended December 31, 2021. Over five years, 82 percent of the large-cap schemes underperformed the S&P BSE 100 index. More here

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today: Mauritius PM to visit India

India-Bangladesh tourism fest begins in Tripura

Saturn, Mars, Jupiter, Venus align Tomorrow: PM Modi’s 3-day trip to Gujarat begins

Sri Lanka to shut stock exchange for 5 days

Big Story Bypolls 2022 | TMC, Congress, RJD win; BJP draws blank The Trinamool Congress on Saturday made a clean sweep winning both the Asansol Lok Sabha and the Ballygunge Assembly seats in West Bengal while the Congress and the RJD bagged one constituency each in Maharashtra and Bihar in the bypolls to these seats with the BJP drawing a blank. More here

Coronavirus Check Here are the most common symptoms of Long COVID-19 According to World Health Organisation, current evidence suggests approximately 10-20 per cent of people experience a variety of mid and long-term effects after they recover from the initial coronavirus infection. More here

Tech Tattle Microsoft may allow ads in free-to-play Xbox games Microsoft is reportedly looking to sell ad space in free-to-play Xbox titles. The tech giant is seeking help from adtech and ad agencies to help developers sell more ad real estate in games. The changes may come into go into effect as early as Q3 2022. More here

Auto Okinawa to recall over 3,000 e-scooters Okinawa will recall 3,215 units of Praise Pro scooters to fix any issue related to batteries with immediate effect, the electric two-wheeler maker said after reports of the EV catching fire emerged. More here