Moneycontrol News
Apr 15, 2022 / 06:10 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

By Moneycontrol News

Market Buzz
Nasdaq, S&P 500 fall as growth shares lose steam

The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 fell on Thursday as rising yields weighed on megacap growth stocks, while a slew of Wall Street lenders reported mixed earnings on the last day of a holiday-shortened week. More here

Watch out
Take a look at these key events

Today:
10-day food festival to begin in Dhanbad
Indian Women's League to kickstart
PM Modi to inaugurate super-speciality hospital in Bhuj Tomorrow:
Keshod airport to begin operations
Shinkula-Zanskar road to open
Kerala to witness thunderstorms

Big Story
Elon Musk launches hostile takeover of Twitter for $43 billion

Billionaire Elon Musk has offered to buy Twitter for $43 billion, a regulatory filing revealed on April 14. He has offered to buy Twitter for $54.20/share in cash. More here.

Coronavirus Check
Active COVID-19 caseload rises in India first time in 80 days

India, on April 14, registered a rise in active COVID-19 caseload for the first time in 80 days as active cases increased from 10,870 to 11,058 in the 24-hour period. More here

Tech Tattle
Tata Neu will go beyond Tata Group at some point: N Chandrasekaran

The newly-launched Tata Neu app, which houses major Tata Group brands from Tata Croma to BigBasket, will be open to brands outside of the group, executive Chairman N Chandrasekaran indicated while addressing a press conference to mark the launch of the app. More here.

Auto
BMW launches new F 900 XR bike in India priced at Rs 12.3 lakh

German luxury carmaker BMW on Thursday said it has launched the updated version of F 900 XR bike in India priced at Rs 12.3 lakh (ex-showroom). More here.

Tailpiece
Why Goa's bakeries churn out thousands of hot cross buns the day before Good Friday

You know Easter is round the corner when you can smell freshly baked hot-cross buns a mile from the bakery, during this otherwise solemn Holy Week. More here.

