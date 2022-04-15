Market Buzz Nasdaq, S&P 500 fall as growth shares lose steam The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 fell on Thursday as rising yields weighed on megacap growth stocks, while a slew of Wall Street lenders reported mixed earnings on the last day of a holiday-shortened week. More here

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today:

10-day food festival to begin in Dhanbad

Indian Women's League to kickstart

PM Modi to inaugurate super-speciality hospital in Bhuj Tomorrow:

Keshod airport to begin operations

Shinkula-Zanskar road to open

Kerala to witness thunderstorms

Big Story Elon Musk launches hostile takeover of Twitter for $43 billion Billionaire Elon Musk has offered to buy Twitter for $43 billion, a regulatory filing revealed on April 14. He has offered to buy Twitter for $54.20/share in cash. More here.

Coronavirus Check Active COVID-19 caseload rises in India first time in 80 days India, on April 14, registered a rise in active COVID-19 caseload for the first time in 80 days as active cases increased from 10,870 to 11,058 in the 24-hour period. More here

Tech Tattle Tata Neu will go beyond Tata Group at some point: N Chandrasekaran The newly-launched Tata Neu app, which houses major Tata Group brands from Tata Croma to BigBasket, will be open to brands outside of the group, executive Chairman N Chandrasekaran indicated while addressing a press conference to mark the launch of the app. More here.

Auto BMW launches new F 900 XR bike in India priced at Rs 12.3 lakh German luxury carmaker BMW on Thursday said it has launched the updated version of F 900 XR bike in India priced at Rs 12.3 lakh (ex-showroom). More here.