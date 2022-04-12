Market Buzz Market dragged by IT stocks as TCS opens earnings season The Indian equity benchmarks erased the previous session’s gains to end lower on April 11, dragged by the IT stocks as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) kick starts the earnings season with fourth-quarter numbers later in the evening. More here

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today: MNS leader Raj Thackeray’s rally

NASA Artemis 1 moon rocket test

Jupiter-Neptune conjunction

Oppo F21 Pro launch

Chandigarh cab, auto drivers’ strike Tomorrow: Motorola Moto G22 arrives in India

Puducherry beach festival begins MNS leader Raj Thackeray’s rallyNASA Artemis 1 moon rocket testJupiter-Neptune conjunctionOppo F21 Pro launchChandigarh cab, auto drivers’ strikeMotorola Moto G22 arrives in IndiaPuducherry beach festival begins

Big Story Shehbaz Sharif replaces Imran Khan as Pakistan PM Pakistan's parliament chose a more West-friendly politician, Shehbaz Sharif, as prime minister on April 11, completing the ousting of predecessor Imran Khan in a political crisis that has sparked street protests and a mass resignation of lawmakers. More here

Coronavirus Check SC fixes 60-day limit to file COVID-19 death claims For COVID-19 deaths that occurred before March 20 this year, the claims have to be filed within 60 days, while for any future deaths, 90 days would be given for filing for compensation. More here

Tech Tattle Elon Musk decides against joining Twitter board Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal on April 11 tweeted that Elon Musk has decided not to join the company's board. While Agrawal didn't mention why the Tesla CEO refused to take the board seat, he noted that Musk remains the largest shareholder of Twitter, and the company will be open to his input. More here

Auto Yamaha YZF-R15M anniversary edition launched in India The YZF-R15M 60th Anniversary Edition is inspired by the World GP YZR-M1 and marks Yamaha’s association with the premier series of motorcycle road racing since 1961, India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt Ltd said in a statement. More here