The Indian equity benchmarks erased the previous session’s gains to end lower on April 11, dragged by the IT stocks as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) kick starts the earnings season with fourth-quarter numbers later in the evening. More here
NASA Artemis 1 moon rocket test
Jupiter-Neptune conjunction
Oppo F21 Pro launch
Chandigarh cab, auto drivers’ strike Tomorrow: Motorola Moto G22 arrives in India
Puducherry beach festival begins
Pakistan's parliament chose a more West-friendly politician, Shehbaz Sharif, as prime minister on April 11, completing the ousting of predecessor Imran Khan in a political crisis that has sparked street protests and a mass resignation of lawmakers. More here
For COVID-19 deaths that occurred before March 20 this year, the claims have to be filed within 60 days, while for any future deaths, 90 days would be given for filing for compensation. More here
Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal on April 11 tweeted that Elon Musk has decided not to join the company's board. While Agrawal didn't mention why the Tesla CEO refused to take the board seat, he noted that Musk remains the largest shareholder of Twitter, and the company will be open to his input. More here
The YZF-R15M 60th Anniversary Edition is inspired by the World GP YZR-M1 and marks Yamaha’s association with the premier series of motorcycle road racing since 1961, India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt Ltd said in a statement. More here
Photographs of RK Studios, all decked up with lights, have emerged on social media adding fuel to fire to wedding rumours of actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. While the actors have not confirmed anything, speculation is rife that the Ranbir-Alia wedding is all set to take place on April 14. More here
