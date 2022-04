Tailpiece

Alia-Ranbir wedding: Pics of decked-up RK Studios surface online

Photographs of RK Studios, all decked up with lights, have emerged on social media adding fuel to fire to wedding rumours of actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. While the actors have not confirmed anything, speculation is rife that the Ranbir-Alia wedding is all set to take place on April 14. More here