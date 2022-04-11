European investors shaken by the rising odds of a far-right victory in France’s presidential elections are on tenterhooks for the first-round results due later Sunday. Read more
Today:
India, US to hold 2+2 dialogue in Washington on April 11: MEA
Q4 Results of TCS, Birla Tyres, Kesoram Industries Tomorrow:
Autos, taxis strike in Chandigarh to protest fallout of rising fuel prices
OPPO F21 Pro series launch in India
Today:
US President Joe Biden will be virtually meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 11 to discuss matters on ending the COVID-19 pandemic, countering climate crisis, strengthening global economy, and upholding a free, open, rules-based international order to bolster security, democracy, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. Read more.
With 1,054 fresh cases, India’s COVID-19 tally has climbed to 4,30,35,271, while the death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 5,21,685 with 29 more fatalities, the health ministry said on Sunday. Read more.
Electric vehicle retail sales in the country witnessed over a three-fold jump last fiscal with two-wheeler offtake leading the segment, according to data compiled by automobile dealers' body FADA. Read more.
iQOO is gearing up to launch a new mid-range smartphone in India soon. The iQOO Z6 Pro launch in India has officially been teased and it follows the arrival of the vanilla iQOO Z6. Read here.
One California woman is richer by a staggering $10 million, all thanks to a “rude” stranger. LaQuedra Edwards, 41, ended up with a lottery ticket she never meant to buy after a man bumped into her and caused her to push the wrong buttons on a vending machine. Read more here.
