Last Updated : April 11, 2022 / 06:13 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Le Pen risk keeps markets on watch for French election results
European investors shaken by the rising odds of a far-right victory in France’s presidential elections are on tenterhooks for the first-round results due later Sunday. Read more
Watch Out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
OPPO F21 Pro series launch in India
Big Story
IUS President Joe Biden to virtually meet PM Modi on April 11
US President Joe Biden will be virtually meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 11 to discuss matters on ending the COVID-19 pandemic, countering climate crisis, strengthening global economy, and upholding a free, open, rules-based international order to bolster security, democracy, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. Read more.
Coronavirus Check
India records 1,054 fresh cases, 29 more deaths
With 1,054 fresh cases, India’s COVID-19 tally has climbed to 4,30,35,271, while the death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 5,21,685 with 29 more fatalities, the health ministry said on Sunday. Read more.
Auto
Electric vehicle retail sales zoom over three-fold in FY22
Electric vehicle retail sales in the country witnessed over a three-fold jump last fiscal with two-wheeler offtake leading the segment, according to data compiled by automobile dealers' body FADA. Read more.
Tech Tattle
iQOO Z6 Pro launch in India officially teased
iQOO is gearing up to launch a new mid-range smartphone in India soon. The iQOO Z6 Pro launch in India has officially been teased and it follows the arrival of the vanilla iQOO Z6. Read here.
Tailpiece
How one woman became an ‘instant millionaire’ thanks to a rude stranger
One California woman is richer by a staggering $10 million, all thanks to a “rude” stranger. LaQuedra Edwards, 41, ended up with a lottery ticket she never meant to buy after a man bumped into her and caused her to push the wrong buttons on a vending machine. Read more here.
