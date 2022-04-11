English
    Last Updated : April 11, 2022 / 06:13 AM IST

    • Market Buzz

      Le Pen risk keeps markets on watch for French election results

      European investors shaken by the rising odds of a far-right victory in France’s presidential elections are on tenterhooks for the first-round results due later Sunday. Read more

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      India, US to hold 2+2 dialogue in Washington on April 11: MEA
      Q4 Results of TCS, Birla Tyres, Kesoram Industries
      Tomorrow:
      Autos, taxis strike in Chandigarh to protest fallout of rising fuel prices

      OPPO F21 Pro series launch in India

      Close

    • Big Story

      IUS President Joe Biden to virtually meet PM Modi on April 11

      US President Joe Biden will be virtually meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 11 to discuss matters on ending the COVID-19 pandemic, countering climate crisis, strengthening global economy, and upholding a free, open, rules-based international order to bolster security, democracy, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. Read more.

    • Coronavirus Check

      India records 1,054 fresh cases, 29 more deaths

      With 1,054 fresh cases, India’s COVID-19 tally has climbed to 4,30,35,271, while the death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 5,21,685 with 29 more fatalities, the health ministry said on Sunday. Read more.

    • Auto

      Electric vehicle retail sales zoom over three-fold in FY22

      Electric vehicle retail sales in the country witnessed over a three-fold jump last fiscal with two-wheeler offtake leading the segment, according to data compiled by automobile dealers' body FADA. Read more.

    • Tech Tattle

      iQOO Z6 Pro launch in India officially teased

      iQOO is gearing up to launch a new mid-range smartphone in India soon. The iQOO Z6 Pro launch in India has officially been teased and it follows the arrival of the vanilla iQOO Z6. Read here.

    • Tailpiece

      How one woman became an ‘instant millionaire’ thanks to a rude stranger

      One California woman is richer by a staggering $10 million, all thanks to a “rude” stranger. LaQuedra Edwards, 41, ended up with a lottery ticket she never meant to buy after a man bumped into her and caused her to push the wrong buttons on a vending machine. Read more here.

