Last Updated : April 10, 2022 / 07:30 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Central banks’ stance could impact commodity prices even more, going forward’
The key event next week is the ECB’s monetary policy decision. We need to see if the ECB, like the Fed, takes a hawkish stance to control inflation or maintains a cautious approach amid persisting geopolitical risks. Read the full story here.
Watch Out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
Q4 Results of TCS, Birla Tyres, Kesoram Industries expected
Coronavirus Check
Covaxin, Covishield prices slashed to Rs 225 per shot, a day before precaution drive starts
As India gears up to administer precautionary COVID-19 doses to its adult population, the prices of Covishield and Covaxin in private hospitals have been slashed by more than half. Both these vaccines will now be available at Rs 225 per dose at private hospitals. Read more.
Politics
In-Depth | Imran Khan blames 'foreign intervention', but is poor economics the reason behind his fall?
The spiralling inflation has turned Imran Khan's government "extremely unpopular" among the middle class, which explains why over a dozen ruling party lawmakers have switched to the Opposition camp, analysts say. Read more.
Real Estate
Noida Twin Towers test blast on April 10: You will only hear a cracker sound like on Diwali day
The purpose of the test explosion is to optimise the quantity of explosives to be used for the actual demolition on May 22. An estimated 2,500 kg to 4,000 kg of explosives may be required. Read more.
Tech Tattle
The Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology this week
Elon Musk joins Twitter's board, Apple announces date for WWDC 2022, Amazon Labor Union's historic win, and more. Read here.
Tailpiece
Gullak 3 review: Another wholesome season of this sweet and salty ode to middle-class life
With Gullak 3, Geetanjali Kulkarni and Jameel Khan make you wish they were related to you. Read more here.
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.