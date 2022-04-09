In comparison, equity mutual funds saw a net inflow of Rs 19,705 crore in February, Rs 14,888 crore in January and Rs 25,077 crore in December 2021, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed on Friday. More here
While addressing the first Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) statement for the financial year 2022-2023 on April 8, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das announced that the consumer price index (CPI) inflation is seen averaging to 5.7 percent in FY23. More here
All adults who have completed nine months since the administration of the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine will be allowed to visit private vaccination centres for their third dose or precaution dose from Sunday. More here
Twitter on April 8 rolled out ALT badges and exposed image descriptions globally. In a tweet, the company said that they spent the last month gathering feedback and improving the experience with a limited test group. More here
Launched in 2010, the Polo arrived three years after VW made its debut in the Indian market. Its sister concern, Skoda India had already arrived long before cornering the premium sedan market completely, which left VW India to seek out other pastures. With only the i20 as competition, it seemed ripe for the taking and VW brought in the Polo at a fairly aggressive price point of Rs 4.32 lakh (ex-showroom). More here
“Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Byte will bring the flavour of pixels to life in a limited-edition beverage that transcends the digital and physical worlds,” the company said in a statement. Before its limited retail launch, the drink will be available in the metaverse in the video game “Fortnite”. More here
