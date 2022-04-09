Market Buzz Equity mutual funds attract Rs 28,463 cr net inflow in March In comparison, equity mutual funds saw a net inflow of Rs 19,705 crore in February, Rs 14,888 crore in January and Rs 25,077 crore in December 2021, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed on Friday. More here

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show Today:

Big Story RBI Policy 2022: CPI inflation seen averaging 5.7% in FY23 While addressing the first Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) statement for the financial year 2022-2023 on April 8, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das announced that the consumer price index (CPI) inflation is seen averaging to 5.7 percent in FY23. More here

Coronavirus Check Booster doses for all adults from April 10: Health Ministry All adults who have completed nine months since the administration of the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine will be allowed to visit private vaccination centres for their third dose or precaution dose from Sunday. More here

Tech Tattle Twitter rolls out ALT badges and exposed image descriptions Twitter on April 8 rolled out ALT badges and exposed image descriptions globally. In a tweet, the company said that they spent the last month gathering feedback and improving the experience with a limited test group. More here

Auto How the VW Polo elevated the humble hatchback Launched in 2010, the Polo arrived three years after VW made its debut in the Indian market. Its sister concern, Skoda India had already arrived long before cornering the premium sedan market completely, which left VW India to seek out other pastures. With only the i20 as competition, it seemed ripe for the taking and VW brought in the Polo at a fairly aggressive price point of Rs 4.32 lakh (ex-showroom). More here