    Last Updated : April 09, 2022 / 07:28 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Equity mutual funds attract Rs 28,463 cr net inflow in March

      In comparison, equity mutual funds saw a net inflow of Rs 19,705 crore in February, Rs 14,888 crore in January and Rs 25,077 crore in December 2021, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed on Friday. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Pakistan PM Imran Khan to face no-confidence vote
      President Kovind to inaugurate National Judicial Conference
      Chennai Corporation Budget
      Russia to resume international flights with 52 countries
      Tomorrow:
      COVID-19 booster shots for all adults
      Japan eases travel restrictions for COVAXIN beneficiaries

      2022 NDA 1 exams

    • Big Story

      RBI Policy 2022: CPI inflation seen averaging 5.7% in FY23

      While addressing the first Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) statement for the financial year 2022-2023 on April 8, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das announced that the consumer price index (CPI) inflation is seen averaging to 5.7 percent in FY23. More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      Booster doses for all adults from April 10: Health Ministry

      All adults who have completed nine months since the administration of the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine will be allowed to visit private vaccination centres for their third dose or precaution dose from Sunday. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Twitter rolls out ALT badges and exposed image descriptions

      Twitter on April 8 rolled out ALT badges and exposed image descriptions globally. In a tweet, the company said that they spent the last month gathering feedback and improving the experience with a limited test group. More here

    • Auto

      How the VW Polo elevated the humble hatchback

      Launched in 2010, the Polo arrived three years after VW made its debut in the Indian market. Its sister concern, Skoda India had already arrived long before cornering the premium sedan market completely, which left VW India to seek out other pastures. With only the i20 as competition, it seemed ripe for the taking and VW brought in the Polo at a fairly aggressive price point of Rs 4.32 lakh (ex-showroom). More here

    • Tailpiece

      Coca-Cola launches pixel-flavoured virtual drink in metaverse

      “Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Byte will bring the flavour of pixels to life in a limited-edition beverage that transcends the digital and physical worlds,” the company said in a statement. Before its limited retail launch, the drink will be available in the metaverse in the video game “Fortnite”. More here

    tags #Coca-Cola #coronavirus #CPI #inflation #MC essentials #mutual fund #RBI #Twitter #VW Polo

