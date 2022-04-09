Last Updated : April 09, 2022 / 07:28 AM IST
Market Buzz
Equity mutual funds attract Rs 28,463 cr net inflow in March
In comparison, equity mutual funds saw a net inflow of Rs 19,705 crore in February, Rs 14,888 crore in January and Rs 25,077 crore in December 2021, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed on Friday. More here
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
2022 NDA 1 exams
Big Story
RBI Policy 2022: CPI inflation seen averaging 5.7% in FY23
While addressing the first Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) statement for the financial year 2022-2023 on April 8, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das announced that the consumer price index (CPI) inflation is seen averaging to 5.7 percent in FY23. More here
Coronavirus Check
Booster doses for all adults from April 10: Health Ministry
All adults who have completed nine months since the administration of the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine will be allowed to visit private vaccination centres for their third dose or precaution dose from Sunday. More here
Tech Tattle
Twitter rolls out ALT badges and exposed image descriptions
Twitter on April 8 rolled out ALT badges and exposed image descriptions globally. In a tweet, the company said that they spent the last month gathering feedback and improving the experience with a limited test group. More here
Auto
How the VW Polo elevated the humble hatchback
Launched in 2010, the Polo arrived three years after VW made its debut in the Indian market. Its sister concern, Skoda India had already arrived long before cornering the premium sedan market completely, which left VW India to seek out other pastures. With only the i20 as competition, it seemed ripe for the taking and VW brought in the Polo at a fairly aggressive price point of Rs 4.32 lakh (ex-showroom). More here
Tailpiece
Coca-Cola launches pixel-flavoured virtual drink in metaverse
“Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Byte will bring the flavour of pixels to life in a limited-edition beverage that transcends the digital and physical worlds,” the company said in a statement. Before its limited retail launch, the drink will be available in the metaverse in the video game “Fortnite”. More here
