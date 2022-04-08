 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Business
Moneycontrol News
Apr 08, 2022 / 06:44 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

By Moneycontrol News

Market Buzz
Stocks waver as investors brace for US Fed tightening

Eurozone stock markets were higher in afternoon deals but London's FTSE 100 ticked lower. Wall Street was mixed in early trading, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq up while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 were lower. More here

Watch out
Take a look at these key events

Today: UPTET 2021 results
Moto G22 India launch
Japan lifts entry ban on 106 countries Tomorrow: Pakistan PM Imran Khan to face no-confidence vote
President Kovind to inaugurate National Judicial Conference
Chennai Corporation Budget
Russia to resume international flights with 52 countries

Big Story
United Nations suspends Russia from human rights body over Ukraine

Moscow is one of the most vocal members on the council and its suspension bars it from speaking and voting, officials say, although its diplomats could still attend debates. "They would probably still try to influence the Council through proxies," said a Geneva-based diplomat. More here

Coronavirus Check
What we know about the XE COVID Variant

On April 6, the BMC, the governing civic body of Mumbai, Maharashtra, announced that a 50-year-old woman with a travel history to South Africa may have been infected with the newly-discovered XE variant of coronavirus. More here

Tech Tattle
Tata Group launches super app Tata Neu

The app will allow users to access a range of services from the company-owned brands including Air Asia, BigBasket, Croma, IHCL, Qmin, Starbucks, Tata 1Mg, Tata CLiQ, Tata Play, and Westside. More here

Auto
New Ducati Monster 937 review

There’s enough muscularity around the fuel tank - with some prominent bulges and contours – and in the bike’s profile, with the hefty engine looking nice and beefy. The oval headlamp is a visual triumph, and looks arresting from pretty much any angle. More here

Tailpiece
In case you want to count penguins for a living…

A UK-based charitable trust is hiring staff for its post office and museum where employees will spend five months on an Antarctic island, counting penguins. More here

