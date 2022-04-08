Market Buzz Stocks waver as investors brace for US Fed tightening Eurozone stock markets were higher in afternoon deals but London's FTSE 100 ticked lower. Wall Street was mixed in early trading, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq up while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 were lower. More here

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today: UPTET 2021 results

Moto G22 India launch

Japan lifts entry ban on 106 countries Tomorrow: Pakistan PM Imran Khan to face no-confidence vote

President Kovind to inaugurate National Judicial Conference

Chennai Corporation Budget

Russia to resume international flights with 52 countries

Big Story United Nations suspends Russia from human rights body over Ukraine Moscow is one of the most vocal members on the council and its suspension bars it from speaking and voting, officials say, although its diplomats could still attend debates. "They would probably still try to influence the Council through proxies," said a Geneva-based diplomat. More here

Coronavirus Check What we know about the XE COVID Variant On April 6, the BMC, the governing civic body of Mumbai, Maharashtra, announced that a 50-year-old woman with a travel history to South Africa may have been infected with the newly-discovered XE variant of coronavirus. More here

Tech Tattle Tata Group launches super app Tata Neu The app will allow users to access a range of services from the company-owned brands including Air Asia, BigBasket, Croma, IHCL, Qmin, Starbucks, Tata 1Mg, Tata CLiQ, Tata Play, and Westside. More here

Auto New Ducati Monster 937 review There’s enough muscularity around the fuel tank - with some prominent bulges and contours – and in the bike’s profile, with the hefty engine looking nice and beefy. The oval headlamp is a visual triumph, and looks arresting from pretty much any angle. More here