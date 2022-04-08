English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : April 08, 2022 / 06:44 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Stocks waver as investors brace for US Fed tightening

      Eurozone stock markets were higher in afternoon deals but London's FTSE 100 ticked lower. Wall Street was mixed in early trading, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq up while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 were lower. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      UPTET 2021 results
      Moto G22 India launch
      Japan lifts entry ban on 106 countries
      Tomorrow:
      Pakistan PM Imran Khan to face no-confidence vote
      President Kovind to inaugurate National Judicial Conference
      Chennai Corporation Budget

      Russia to resume international flights with 52 countries

      Close

    • Big Story

      United Nations suspends Russia from human rights body over Ukraine

      Moscow is one of the most vocal members on the council and its suspension bars it from speaking and voting, officials say, although its diplomats could still attend debates. "They would probably still try to influence the Council through proxies," said a Geneva-based diplomat. More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      What we know about the XE COVID Variant

      On April 6, the BMC, the governing civic body of Mumbai, Maharashtra, announced that a 50-year-old woman with a travel history to South Africa may have been infected with the newly-discovered XE variant of coronavirus. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Tata Group launches super app Tata Neu

      The app will allow users to access a range of services from the company-owned brands including Air Asia, BigBasket, Croma, IHCL, Qmin, Starbucks, Tata 1Mg, Tata CLiQ, Tata Play, and Westside. More here

    • Auto

      New Ducati Monster 937 review

      There’s enough muscularity around the fuel tank - with some prominent bulges and contours – and in the bike’s profile, with the hefty engine looking nice and beefy. The oval headlamp is a visual triumph, and looks arresting from pretty much any angle. More here

    • Tailpiece

      In case you want to count penguins for a living…

      A UK-based charitable trust is hiring staff for its post office and museum where employees will spend five months on an Antarctic island, counting penguins. More here

    tags #MC essentials

    Must Listen

    The Moneycontrol Real Estate show | Plan for a senior living asset at least 5-10 years before retirement

    The Moneycontrol Real Estate show | Plan for a senior living asset at least 5-10 years before retirement

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.