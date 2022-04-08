Last Updated : April 08, 2022 / 06:44 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Stocks waver as investors brace for US Fed tightening
Eurozone stock markets were higher in afternoon deals but London's FTSE 100 ticked lower. Wall Street was mixed in early trading, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq up while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 were lower. More here
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
Russia to resume international flights with 52 countries
Big Story
United Nations suspends Russia from human rights body over Ukraine
Moscow is one of the most vocal members on the council and its suspension bars it from speaking and voting, officials say, although its diplomats could still attend debates. "They would probably still try to influence the Council through proxies," said a Geneva-based diplomat. More here
Coronavirus Check
What we know about the XE COVID Variant
On April 6, the BMC, the governing civic body of Mumbai, Maharashtra, announced that a 50-year-old woman with a travel history to South Africa may have been infected with the newly-discovered XE variant of coronavirus. More here
Tech Tattle
Tata Group launches super app Tata Neu
The app will allow users to access a range of services from the company-owned brands including Air Asia, BigBasket, Croma, IHCL, Qmin, Starbucks, Tata 1Mg, Tata CLiQ, Tata Play, and Westside. More here
Auto
New Ducati Monster 937 review
There’s enough muscularity around the fuel tank - with some prominent bulges and contours – and in the bike’s profile, with the hefty engine looking nice and beefy. The oval headlamp is a visual triumph, and looks arresting from pretty much any angle. More here
Tailpiece
In case you want to count penguins for a living…
A UK-based charitable trust is hiring staff for its post office and museum where employees will spend five months on an Antarctic island, counting penguins. More here
