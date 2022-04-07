Market Buzz World stock markets beat retreat with all eyes on Fed Global equities sank on Wednesday on bets the US Federal Reserve will act more aggressively to bring inflation under control. Asian and European bourses retreated and Wall Street opened lower extending heavy falls in US stocks a day earlier. More here

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today: Tata Neu super app launch

Realme GT 2 Pro launch Tomorrow: UPTET 2021 results

Moto G22 India launch

Big Story Bandhan Group-led consortium buys IDFC AMC for Rs 4,500 crore Infrastructure Development Finance Company and a consortium comprising Bandhan Financial Holdings Limited, GIC, and ChrysCapital have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire IDFC Asset Management Company Limited and IDFC AMC Trustee Company Limited from IDFC Limited, for a consideration of Rs 4,500 crore subject to receipt of necessary regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. More here

Coronavirus Check Centre junks reports of Mumbai detecting first XE variant case The Union health ministry on April 6 denied reports that a case of XE variant of SARS CoV 2 virus has been confirmed in India. The clarification came within hours of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation announcing that a case of the recombinant variant which has triggered worries of a fresh wave of COVID-19 infections, has been found in Mumbai. More here

Tech Tattle Twitter is indeed working on an edit feature, testing 'soon' Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it will begin testing a new edit feature in the coming months, surprising its users on the same day it said Tesla boss Elon Musk would join the social media company's board. Jay Sullivan, Twitter's head of consumer products, said in a tweet the company had been working since last year on building an edit option, "the most requested Twitter feature for many years". More here

Auto With Curvv EV concept, Tata Motors drives in ‘Gen 2’ of electric vehicles Tata Motors at a brief press launch on April 6 showcased the latest addition to its electric vehicle (EV) portfolio—the Tata Curvv EV. While the unveiling was thin on details, viewers did get a glimpse of what will be the first mid-size electric SUV in the company’s portfolio, sitting above the Tata Nexon EV as its slightly longer sibling, featuring more range and, in all likelihood, a larger battery pack. More here