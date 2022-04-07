Last Updated : April 07, 2022 / 06:22 AM IST
Market Buzz
World stock markets beat retreat with all eyes on Fed
Global equities sank on Wednesday on bets the US Federal Reserve will act more aggressively to bring inflation under control. Asian and European bourses retreated and Wall Street opened lower extending heavy falls in US stocks a day earlier. More here
Watch out
Today:
Moto G22 India launch
Big Story
Bandhan Group-led consortium buys IDFC AMC for Rs 4,500 crore
Infrastructure Development Finance Company and a consortium comprising Bandhan Financial Holdings Limited, GIC, and ChrysCapital have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire IDFC Asset Management Company Limited and IDFC AMC Trustee Company Limited from IDFC Limited, for a consideration of Rs 4,500 crore subject to receipt of necessary regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. More here
Coronavirus Check
Centre junks reports of Mumbai detecting first XE variant case
The Union health ministry on April 6 denied reports that a case of XE variant of SARS CoV 2 virus has been confirmed in India. The clarification came within hours of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation announcing that a case of the recombinant variant which has triggered worries of a fresh wave of COVID-19 infections, has been found in Mumbai. More here
Tech Tattle
Twitter is indeed working on an edit feature, testing 'soon'
Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it will begin testing a new edit feature in the coming months, surprising its users on the same day it said Tesla boss Elon Musk would join the social media company's board. Jay Sullivan, Twitter's head of consumer products, said in a tweet the company had been working since last year on building an edit option, "the most requested Twitter feature for many years". More here
Auto
With Curvv EV concept, Tata Motors drives in ‘Gen 2’ of electric vehicles
Tata Motors at a brief press launch on April 6 showcased the latest addition to its electric vehicle (EV) portfolio—the Tata Curvv EV. While the unveiling was thin on details, viewers did get a glimpse of what will be the first mid-size electric SUV in the company’s portfolio, sitting above the Tata Nexon EV as its slightly longer sibling, featuring more range and, in all likelihood, a larger battery pack. More here
Tailpiece
British firm gives every employee Rs 74,000 to beat inflation
A British company recently gave £750 (Rs. 74,091) to every employee to help them deal with rising costs of essentials such as fuel and electricity. Over 60 employees at Emerys Timber and Builders Merchants are getting paid the amount. The company’s managing director paid the money out of his own pocket, costing him a total of nearly £45,000 (Rs. 44.46 lakh). More here
