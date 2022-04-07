English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : April 07, 2022 / 06:22 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    • Market Buzz

      World stock markets beat retreat with all eyes on Fed

      Global equities sank on Wednesday on bets the US Federal Reserve will act more aggressively to bring inflation under control. Asian and European bourses retreated and Wall Street opened lower extending heavy falls in US stocks a day earlier. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Tata Neu super app launch
      Realme GT 2 Pro launch
      Tomorrow:
      UPTET 2021 results

      Moto G22 India launch

      Close

    • Big Story

      Bandhan Group-led consortium buys IDFC AMC for Rs 4,500 crore

      Infrastructure Development Finance Company and a consortium comprising Bandhan Financial Holdings Limited, GIC, and ChrysCapital have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire IDFC Asset Management Company Limited and IDFC AMC Trustee Company Limited from IDFC Limited, for a consideration of Rs 4,500 crore subject to receipt of necessary regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      Centre junks reports of Mumbai detecting first XE variant case

      The Union health ministry on April 6 denied reports that a case of XE variant of SARS CoV 2 virus has been confirmed in India. The clarification came within hours of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation announcing that a case of the recombinant variant which has triggered worries of a fresh wave of COVID-19 infections, has been found in Mumbai. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Twitter is indeed working on an edit feature, testing 'soon'

      Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it will begin testing a new edit feature in the coming months, surprising its users on the same day it said Tesla boss Elon Musk would join the social media company's board. Jay Sullivan, Twitter's head of consumer products, said in a tweet the company had been working since last year on building an edit option, "the most requested Twitter feature for many years". More here

    • Auto

      With Curvv EV concept, Tata Motors drives in ‘Gen 2’ of electric vehicles

      Tata Motors at a brief press launch on April 6 showcased the latest addition to its electric vehicle (EV) portfolio—the Tata Curvv EV. While the unveiling was thin on details, viewers did get a glimpse of what will be the first mid-size electric SUV in the company’s portfolio, sitting above the Tata Nexon EV as its slightly longer sibling, featuring more range and, in all likelihood, a larger battery pack. More here

    • Tailpiece

      British firm gives every employee Rs 74,000 to beat inflation

      A British company recently gave £750 (Rs. 74,091) to every employee to help them deal with rising costs of essentials such as fuel and electricity. Over 60 employees at Emerys Timber and Builders Merchants are getting paid the amount. The company’s managing director paid the money out of his own pocket, costing him a total of nearly £45,000 (Rs. 44.46 lakh). More here

    tags #MC essentials

    Must Listen

    The Moneycontrol Real Estate show | Plan for a senior living asset at least 5-10 years before retirement

    The Moneycontrol Real Estate show | Plan for a senior living asset at least 5-10 years before retirement

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.