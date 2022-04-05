The Indian market soared more than 2 percent following the surprise announcement of merger between HDFC Bank and HDFC, which is expected to create the third-largest entity in the country in terms of market capitalisation. The Sensex and Nifty50 touched highs of 60,845.10 and 18,114.65 respectively during the day as the market cheered the merger plan. More here
Today:
Congress parliamentary party meet
One Plus 10 Pro sale starts
AIADMK protest in Tamil Nadu
IPL to allow 50% spectators Tomorrow:
Tata to reveal new EV
EU to discuss fresh Russia sanctions
PM Modi speech on BJP Foundation Day
Today:
Tesla founder Elon Musk has taken 73,486,938 shares or 9.2 percent stake in microblogging site Twitter via Elon Musk Revocable Trust, an SEC filing showed. Post the news, shares of Twitter Inc jumped as much as 26 percent in pre-market trading. More here
The district achieved the feat within two weeks of the inoculation drive despite being the most difficult region with 55 per cent schools from primary to high school level located in inaccessible areas, the officials said. More here
The Skagen Falster Gen 6 is priced at Rs 21,995 in India. Skagen is launching the Falster Gen 6 Smartwatch with five styles in a 42mm case size, including silver-tone, charcoal, and black case colours. The styles have been launched on straps made with stainless-steel mesh, silicone and leather, and are also compatible with all 20mm straps and bracelets. More here
Through the initiative, the company and CSC aim to increase accessibility in remote regions and provide rural customers an opportunity to book Renault cars within their locality with ease and convenience, the automaker said in a statement. More here
"Filled with gratitude and love this living-legend standing with me - @copelandmusic. My second Grammy and Stewart's 6th. Thank you to everyone who ever collaborated, hired, or listened to my music. I exist because of you,” Kej tweeted, along with a photo of him with Stewart Copeland. More here
