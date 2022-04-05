Market Buzz Market cheers HDFC-HDFC Bank merger; Nifty above 18,000 The Indian market soared more than 2 percent following the surprise announcement of merger between HDFC Bank and HDFC, which is expected to create the third-largest entity in the country in terms of market capitalisation. The Sensex and Nifty50 touched highs of 60,845.10 and 18,114.65 respectively during the day as the market cheered the merger plan. More here

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today:

Congress parliamentary party meet

One Plus 10 Pro sale starts

AIADMK protest in Tamil Nadu

IPL to allow 50% spectators Tomorrow:

Tata to reveal new EV

EU to discuss fresh Russia sanctions

PM Modi speech on BJP Foundation Day

Big Story Elon Musk holds 9.2% passive stake in Twitter Tesla founder Elon Musk has taken 73,486,938 shares or 9.2 percent stake in microblogging site Twitter via Elon Musk Revocable Trust, an SEC filing showed. Post the news, shares of Twitter Inc jumped as much as 26 percent in pre-market trading. More here

Coronavirus Check J&K's Doda achieves 100% first dose vaccination for 12–14-year-olds The district achieved the feat within two weeks of the inoculation drive despite being the most difficult region with 55 per cent schools from primary to high school level located in inaccessible areas, the officials said. More here

Tech Tattle Skagen Falster Gen 6 smartwatch announced in India The Skagen Falster Gen 6 is priced at Rs 21,995 in India. Skagen is launching the Falster Gen 6 Smartwatch with five styles in a 42mm case size, including silver-tone, charcoal, and black case colours. The styles have been launched on straps made with stainless-steel mesh, silicone and leather, and are also compatible with all 20mm straps and bracelets. More here

Auto Renault ties up with CSC Grameen e-Stores to open 300 booking centres Through the initiative, the company and CSC aim to increase accessibility in remote regions and provide rural customers an opportunity to book Renault cars within their locality with ease and convenience, the automaker said in a statement. More here