    Last Updated : April 05, 2022 / 06:14 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Market cheers HDFC-HDFC Bank merger; Nifty above 18,000

      The Indian market soared more than 2 percent following the surprise announcement of merger between HDFC Bank and HDFC, which is expected to create the third-largest entity in the country in terms of market capitalisation. The Sensex and Nifty50 touched highs of 60,845.10 and 18,114.65 respectively during the day as the market cheered the merger plan. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Congress parliamentary party meet
      One Plus 10 Pro sale starts
      AIADMK protest in Tamil Nadu
      IPL to allow 50% spectators
      Tomorrow:
      Tata to reveal new EV
      EU to discuss fresh Russia sanctions

      PM Modi speech on BJP Foundation Day

      Close

    • Big Story

      Elon Musk holds 9.2% passive stake in Twitter

      Tesla founder Elon Musk has taken 73,486,938 shares or 9.2 percent stake in microblogging site Twitter via Elon Musk Revocable Trust, an SEC filing showed. Post the news, shares of Twitter Inc jumped as much as 26 percent in pre-market trading. More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      J&K's Doda achieves 100% first dose vaccination for 12–14-year-olds

      The district achieved the feat within two weeks of the inoculation drive despite being the most difficult region with 55 per cent schools from primary to high school level located in inaccessible areas, the officials said. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Skagen Falster Gen 6 smartwatch announced in India

      The Skagen Falster Gen 6 is priced at Rs 21,995 in India. Skagen is launching the Falster Gen 6 Smartwatch with five styles in a 42mm case size, including silver-tone, charcoal, and black case colours. The styles have been launched on straps made with stainless-steel mesh, silicone and leather, and are also compatible with all 20mm straps and bracelets. More here

    • Auto

      Renault ties up with CSC Grameen e-Stores to open 300 booking centres

      Through the initiative, the company and CSC aim to increase accessibility in remote regions and provide rural customers an opportunity to book Renault cars within their locality with ease and convenience, the automaker said in a statement. More here

    • Tailpiece

      India's Ricky Kej wins second Grammy for Best New Age Album

      "Filled with gratitude and love this living-legend standing with me - @copelandmusic. My second Grammy and Stewart's 6th. Thank you to everyone who ever collaborated, hired, or listened to my music. I exist because of you,” Kej tweeted, along with a photo of him with Stewart Copeland. More here

    tags #Elon Musk #HDFC #HDFC Bank #MC essentials #Nifty #Sensex #Twitter

    The Moneycontrol Real Estate Show | The World Will Be Watching The Noida Twin Towers Demolition

