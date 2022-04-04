The market had a fantastic week that ended on April 1, registering more than three percent gains with easing volatility, falling oil prices, buying by FIIs, pickup in industrial activities and a bit of positive newsflow on the Ukraine-Russia crisis. More here.
Today:
Half-day school in Andhra Pradesh begins
Supreme Court to resume physical hearing of cases Tomorrow:
Sonia Gandhi to chair CPP meet
Foundation stone of IPD tower to be laid
AIADMK to protest in Tamil Nadu
Today:
India's merchandise exports spurted to a record high of $418 billion in the 2021-22 fiscal on higher shipments of petroleum products, engineering goods, gem and jewellery and chemicals, according to official data released on Sunday. More here.
Working Group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) has recommended inclusion of the Serum Institute's Covovax in the national vaccination programme for those aged 12 years and above, official sources said on Sunday. More here.
Realme 9 has got an official launch date in India. The company recently confirmed that the Realme 9 will be arriving in the country alongside Realme’s flagship GT 2 Pro. The company is also set to launch the Realme Smart TV Stick, Realme Buds Air 3, and Realme Book Prime at the event. More here.
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India aims to sell four to six lakh CNG units in the current fiscal year depending upon the supply situation of essential components, as per a senior official. More here.
Artist and hotel owner Justino Lobo exhorts visitors to hide their car and bike keys, as he stirs the salt and lime juice into Urrack, tops it with Limca and soda, and places a slit green chilli on the rim of the glass, as if the chilli were riding it. More here.
