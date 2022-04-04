Market Buzz 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week The market had a fantastic week that ended on April 1, registering more than three percent gains with easing volatility, falling oil prices, buying by FIIs, pickup in industrial activities and a bit of positive newsflow on the Ukraine-Russia crisis. More here.

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today:

Half-day school in Andhra Pradesh begins

Supreme Court to resume physical hearing of cases Tomorrow:

Sonia Gandhi to chair CPP meet

Foundation stone of IPD tower to be laid

AIADMK to protest in Tamil Nadu

Big Story India's merchandise exports rise to record high of $418 billion in FY22: Govt data India's merchandise exports spurted to a record high of $418 billion in the 2021-22 fiscal on higher shipments of petroleum products, engineering goods, gem and jewellery and chemicals, according to official data released on Sunday. More here.

Coronavirus Check Govt panel recommends inclusion of Covovax in vaccine drive for those aged 12 and above Working Group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) has recommended inclusion of the Serum Institute's Covovax in the national vaccination programme for those aged 12 years and above, official sources said on Sunday. More here.

Tech Tattle Realme 9 4G launch in India will take place on April 7 alongside Realme GT 2 Pro Realme 9 has got an official launch date in India. The company recently confirmed that the Realme 9 will be arriving in the country alongside Realme’s flagship GT 2 Pro. The company is also set to launch the Realme Smart TV Stick, Realme Buds Air 3, and Realme Book Prime at the event. More here.

Auto Maruti Suzuki aims to sell up to six lakh CNG units in current fiscal year The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India aims to sell four to six lakh CNG units in the current fiscal year depending upon the supply situation of essential components, as per a senior official. More here.