Market Buzz
10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week
The market had a fantastic week that ended on April 1, registering more than three percent gains with easing volatility, falling oil prices, buying by FIIs, pickup in industrial activities and a bit of positive newsflow on the Ukraine-Russia crisis. More here.
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
AIADMK to protest in Tamil Nadu
Big Story
India's merchandise exports rise to record high of $418 billion in FY22: Govt data
India's merchandise exports spurted to a record high of $418 billion in the 2021-22 fiscal on higher shipments of petroleum products, engineering goods, gem and jewellery and chemicals, according to official data released on Sunday. More here.
Coronavirus Check
Govt panel recommends inclusion of Covovax in vaccine drive for those aged 12 and above
Working Group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) has recommended inclusion of the Serum Institute's Covovax in the national vaccination programme for those aged 12 years and above, official sources said on Sunday. More here.
Tech Tattle
Realme 9 4G launch in India will take place on April 7 alongside Realme GT 2 Pro
Realme 9 has got an official launch date in India. The company recently confirmed that the Realme 9 will be arriving in the country alongside Realme’s flagship GT 2 Pro. The company is also set to launch the Realme Smart TV Stick, Realme Buds Air 3, and Realme Book Prime at the event. More here.
Auto
Maruti Suzuki aims to sell up to six lakh CNG units in current fiscal year
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India aims to sell four to six lakh CNG units in the current fiscal year depending upon the supply situation of essential components, as per a senior official. More here.
Tailpiece
Distilled once for Urrack, twice for Feni
Artist and hotel owner Justino Lobo exhorts visitors to hide their car and bike keys, as he stirs the salt and lime juice into Urrack, tops it with Limca and soda, and places a slit green chilli on the rim of the glass, as if the chilli were riding it. More here.
