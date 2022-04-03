Indian benchmark indices rallied three percent in the volatile week ended April 1 with foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turning net buyers after Russia-Ukraine peace talks and declining crude oil prices. However, inflation and rising COVID cases in some parts of the world remained a concern. More here.
Today:
GAT-B/BET Exam 2022 last date for registrations extended
French Rendez-Vous Festival to begin
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to address Kashmiri Hindus Tomorrow:
Half-day school in Andhra Pradesh begins
Supreme Court to resume physical hearing of cases
Today:
India and Australia on Saturday signed an economic cooperation and trade agreement under which Canberra would provide duty free access in its market for over 95 per cent of Indian goods such as textiles, leather, jewellery and sports products. More here.
India’s virus tally rose to 4,30,27,035 with 1,260 fresh cases being reported in a day, while the number of active infections further declined to 13,445, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on April 2. More here.
OnePlus 10 Pro is finally official in India after first arriving on the scene in January this year. The OnePlus 10 Pro succeeds last year’s OnePlus 9 Pro as the company’s flagship offering for 2022. More here.
A Kolkata-bound flight was grounded at the Ranchi airport on Saturday after it developed a technical snag while taking off, officials said. More here.
There is finally some movement on the Armed Forces (Special Powers Act, 1958) or the AFSPA, often described as draconian by rights activists, particularly in areas where they have been in force since 1958. More here.
