    Last Updated : April 03, 2022 / 07:09 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Nearly 100 smallcaps gain 10-25% as market rallies in volatile week

      Indian benchmark indices rallied three percent in the volatile week ended April 1 with foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turning net buyers after Russia-Ukraine peace talks and declining crude oil prices. However, inflation and rising COVID cases in some parts of the world remained a concern. More here.

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      GAT-B/BET Exam 2022 last date for registrations extended
      French Rendez-Vous Festival to begin
      RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to address Kashmiri Hindus
      Tomorrow:
      Half-day school in Andhra Pradesh begins

      Supreme Court to resume physical hearing of cases

      Close

    • Big Story

      India, Australia ink economic cooperation and trade pact to boost ties

      India and Australia on Saturday signed an economic cooperation and trade agreement under which Canberra would provide duty free access in its market for over 95 per cent of Indian goods such as textiles, leather, jewellery and sports products. More here.

    • Coronavirus Check

      India records 1,260 new COVID-19 cases, 83 deaths

      India’s virus tally rose to 4,30,27,035 with 1,260 fresh cases being reported in a day, while the number of active infections further declined to 13,445, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on April 2. More here.

    • Tech Tattle

      OnePlus 10 Pro Review

      OnePlus 10 Pro is finally official in India after first arriving on the scene in January this year. The OnePlus 10 Pro succeeds last year’s OnePlus 9 Pro as the company’s flagship offering for 2022. More here.

    • Aviation

      Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight develops snag while taking off, grounded

      A Kolkata-bound flight was grounded at the Ranchi airport on Saturday after it developed a technical snag while taking off, officials said. More here.

    • Tailpiece

      What does rolling back of AFSPA from many Northeast districts mean for army, police, and civilians

      There is finally some movement on the Armed Forces (Special Powers Act, 1958) or the AFSPA, often described as draconian by rights activists, particularly in areas where they have been in force since 1958. More here.

