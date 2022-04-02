Last Updated : April 02, 2022 / 07:18 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
S&P 500 inches up as jobs report underscores economic resilience
The benchmark S&P 500 edged higher on Friday as the latest monthly jobs report signalled resilience in the US economy, supporting an aggressive tightening policy by the Federal Reserve. More here.
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to address Kashmiri Hindus
Big Story
India buying Russian oil: I will put my country's national interest, energy security first: FM Sitharaman
India has already started buying oil from Russia, since it has come at a discount at a time when the country needs it, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said. More here.
Coronavirus Check
India sailed through Omicron wave because of vaccination: Mansukh Mandaviya
India effectively handled the Omicron wave, which caused numerous deaths in other countries, because of better COVID management and a massive vaccination drive, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday. More here.
Tech Tattle
Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass may soon get family plan
Microsoft is planning to add a new tier to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service that will let up to five players play games using one family plan that insiders say will be priced cheaper than individual offerings. More here.
Auto
Maruti, Hyundai witness dip in wholesales in March; Tata Motors, Kia post highest-ever sales
The country's leading automakers Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor reported a decline in dispatches to dealers in March as shortage of electronic components impacted production. More here.
Tailpiece
Funnycontrol: Why financial year end is followed by April Fool's Day
My dear financially savvy readers, I am sure you have all made the relevant investments and closed out all pending items by March 31. Obviously all your investments were made keeping your long-term objectives in mind. It’s not like you were scrambling to throw money at anything that completes your 80C deduction. That endowment policy with 100% moneyback is obviously a great product for protection. More here.
