English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : April 02, 2022 / 07:18 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      S&P 500 inches up as jobs report underscores economic resilience

      The benchmark S&P 500 edged higher on Friday as the latest monthly jobs report signalled resilience in the US economy, supporting an aggressive tightening policy by the Federal Reserve. More here.

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Maharashtra lifts all COVID-19 restrictions
      NEET-UG registrations begin
      Gudi Padwa
      Tomorrow:
      GAT-B/BET Exam 2022 last date for registrations extended
      French Rendez-Vous Festival to begin

      RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to address Kashmiri Hindus

      Close

    • Big Story

      India buying Russian oil: I will put my country's national interest, energy security first: FM Sitharaman

      India has already started buying oil from Russia, since it has come at a discount at a time when the country needs it, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said. More here.

    • Coronavirus Check

      India sailed through Omicron wave because of vaccination: Mansukh Mandaviya

      India effectively handled the Omicron wave, which caused numerous deaths in other countries, because of better COVID management and a massive vaccination drive, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday. More here.

    • Tech Tattle

      Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass may soon get family plan

      Microsoft is planning to add a new tier to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service that will let up to five players play games using one family plan that insiders say will be priced cheaper than individual offerings. More here.

    • Auto

      Maruti, Hyundai witness dip in wholesales in March; Tata Motors, Kia post highest-ever sales

      The country's leading automakers Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor reported a decline in dispatches to dealers in March as shortage of electronic components impacted production. More here.

    • Tailpiece

      Funnycontrol: Why financial year end is followed by April Fool's Day

      My dear financially savvy readers, I am sure you have all made the relevant investments and closed out all pending items by March 31. Obviously all your investments were made keeping your long-term objectives in mind. It’s not like you were scrambling to throw money at anything that completes your 80C deduction. That endowment policy with 100% moneyback is obviously a great product for protection. More here.

    tags #daily essentials #MC daily #mc essential 7 #MC essentials #Moneycontrol Daily #Moneycontrol essential 7 #your essential 7

    Must Listen

    The Moneycontrol Real Estate Show | The World Will Be Watching The Noida Twin Towers Demolition

    The Moneycontrol Real Estate Show | The World Will Be Watching The Noida Twin Towers Demolition

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.