Last Updated : April 01, 2022 / 06:31 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Wall Street heads for worst quarter since 2020
US stocks fell on Thursday on worries about the raging conflict in Ukraine and the outlook for US interest rate hikes, putting the main indexes on course for their worst quarter since the pandemic crash in 2020. More here
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
Gudi Padwa
Big Story
SpiceJet has settled payment dispute with Credit Suisse: SC
Detailing the transaction arrangement, the airline said, "SpiceJet had already deposited $5million on the direction of the Hon’ble Madras High Court in the Credit Suisse case and there is no adverse financial liability on the Company. The settlement involves payment of settlement amount over a mutually agreed period of time." More here
Coronavirus Check
Who really needs a second COVID-19 booster?
The Food and Drug Administration authorized extra Pfizer or Moderna shots for anyone 50 or older and for some younger people with severely weakened immune systems. It’s an effort to get ahead of a possible next coronavirus surge. More here
Tech Tattle
OnePlus 10 Pro launched in India alongside Bullets Wireless Z2
The OnePlus 10 Pro price in India is set at Rs 66,999 for the base 8GB/128GB model and Rs 71,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant. The OnePlus 10 Pro feature a starting price of EUR 899 (Roughly Rs 75,500) globally. The phone is available in Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest colour options. The OnePlus 10 Pro will go on sale on through Amazon India on April 5, 2022. More here
Auto
Volkswagen to recall more than 1,00,000 cars on fire risk
Some 42,300 owners of Volkswagen Passats, Golfs, Tiguans and Arteons worldwide will be notified. Volkswagen brand Audi has to recall 24,400 vehicles, while Seat and Skoda are also affected. More here
Tailpiece
US to allow transgender passport applicants to mark gender with 'X'
Americans will be able to choose a gender-neutral "X" on passport applications, instead of male or female, starting April 11, the US government announced Thursday. This means that Americans identifying as transgender will be able to choose "X" on applications, regardless of the gender shown on their birth certificates or other previous official documents. More here
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.