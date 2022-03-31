Last Updated : March 31, 2022 / 07:07 AM IST
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
WhatsApp to stop working on some smartphones
Big Story
Axis Bank to acquire Citibank's India consumer business for $1.6 billion
Coronavirus Check
Shanghai expands lockdown as cases spike
While residents in the east have been locked down since March 28, those in the west were previously scheduled to start their four-day lockdown on April 1. More here
Tech Tattle
Spotify reportedly testing a podcast discovery feed
Spotify is testing a podcast discovery feed reportedly based on technology from the platform Podz, which it acquired last year. Podz was a podcast discovery platform that showed its users an audio feed based on their preferences. More here
Your Money
Link Aadhaar to PAN by March 31 or pay Rs 500-Rs 1,000 penalty
The CBDT has decided to impose a fine of Rs 500 if you miss this deadline, but complete the seeding process within three months – that is, by June 30, 2022. If you are unable to do so, you will be charged double the penal fee. More here
Tailpiece
China has two-thirds of world's self-made women billionaires
The Hurun Research Institute released the Hurun Richest Self-Made Women in the World 2022 on Wednesday, a list of self-made women billionaires across the world. Topping that list from China is Beijing-based property developer Wu Yajun. The 58-year-old has an estimated worth of $17 billion. More here