    Last Updated : March 31, 2022 / 07:07 AM IST

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      ITR filing last date
      Russian foreign minister to visit India

      WhatsApp to stop working on some smartphones

      Close

    • Big Story

      Axis Bank to acquire Citibank's India consumer business for $1.6 billion

    • Coronavirus Check

      Shanghai expands lockdown as cases spike

      While residents in the east have been locked down since March 28, those in the west were previously scheduled to start their four-day lockdown on April 1. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Spotify reportedly testing a podcast discovery feed

      Spotify is testing a podcast discovery feed reportedly based on technology from the platform Podz, which it acquired last year. Podz was a podcast discovery platform that showed its users an audio feed based on their preferences. More here

    • Your Money

      Link Aadhaar to PAN by March 31 or pay Rs 500-Rs 1,000 penalty

      The CBDT has decided to impose a fine of Rs 500 if you miss this deadline, but complete the seeding process within three months – that is, by June 30, 2022. If you are unable to do so, you will be charged double the penal fee. More here

    • Tailpiece

      China has two-thirds of world's self-made women billionaires

      The Hurun Research Institute released the Hurun Richest Self-Made Women in the World 2022 on Wednesday, a list of self-made women billionaires across the world. Topping that list from China is Beijing-based property developer Wu Yajun. The 58-year-old has an estimated worth of $17 billion. More here

