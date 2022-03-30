Last Updated : March 30, 2022 / 06:22 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
ONGC to open offer for sale today
The government will this week sell up to 1.5 percent of its stake in the country's top oil and gas producer Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to raise about Rs 3,000 crore. The offer for sale will be open on March 30 and 31, ONGC said in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday. More here
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
WhatsApp to stop working on some smartphones
Big Story
Russia to sharply cut military activity near Kyiv
"In order to increase mutual trust and create the necessary conditions for further negotiations and achieving the ultimate goal of agreeing and signing (an) agreement, a decision was made to radically, by a large margin, reduce military activity in the Kyiv and Chernihiv directions," said Alexander Fomin, Russian deputy minister. More here
Coronavirus Check
‘India has one of lowest COVID-19 death rates’
As per World Health Organization, India has one of the lowest COVID-19 death rates at 374 per million which is much below than countries like the United States with 2,920 deaths, Brazil at 3,092 deaths, Russia at 2,506, and Mexico at 2,498. More here
Tech Tattle
Lenovo Legion 7 Review: A masterstroke on no-compromise gaming
The Legion 7 arrives with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU. However, this new slim and light design on higher-end machines is not uncommon as seen with the top-end Asus Zephyrus models, the Alienware x17, and Razer Blade 15. More here
Your Money
Last-minute tax planning: Here is what you should do
It may sound too difficult to execute the task when you have only a few hours. But not all is lost. Each one of us has some prior commitments – these include repayment of home loan, payment of insurance premium, payment of tuition fee for kids and contribution to employee provident fund. More here
Tailpiece
Nykaa's Falguni Nayar among top 10 self-made women billionaires
Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar strode into the top 10 list of self-made women billionaires in the world with a massive $7.6 billion wealth. She is the newest entrant in the women billionaires list, according to a compilation released by the Hurun Research Institute. More here
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.