English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : March 30, 2022 / 06:22 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      ONGC to open offer for sale today

      The government will this week sell up to 1.5 percent of its stake in the country's top oil and gas producer Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to raise about Rs 3,000 crore. The offer for sale will be open on March 30 and 31, ONGC said in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      PM Modi to attend BIMSTEC Summit
      Goa Budget to be presented
      Tomorrow:
      ITR filing last date
      Russian foreign minister to visit India

      WhatsApp to stop working on some smartphones

      Close

    • Big Story

      Russia to sharply cut military activity near Kyiv

      "In order to increase mutual trust and create the necessary conditions for further negotiations and achieving the ultimate goal of agreeing and signing (an) agreement, a decision was made to radically, by a large margin, reduce military activity in the Kyiv and Chernihiv directions," said Alexander Fomin, Russian deputy minister. More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      ‘India has one of lowest COVID-19 death rates’

      As per World Health Organization, India has one of the lowest COVID-19 death rates at 374 per million which is much below than countries like the United States with 2,920 deaths, Brazil at 3,092 deaths, Russia at 2,506, and Mexico at 2,498. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Lenovo Legion 7 Review: A masterstroke on no-compromise gaming

      The Legion 7 arrives with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU. However, this new slim and light design on higher-end machines is not uncommon as seen with the top-end Asus Zephyrus models, the Alienware x17, and Razer Blade 15. More here

    • Your Money

      Last-minute tax planning: Here is what you should do

      It may sound too difficult to execute the task when you have only a few hours. But not all is lost. Each one of us has some prior commitments – these include repayment of home loan, payment of insurance premium, payment of tuition fee for kids and contribution to employee provident fund. More here

    • Tailpiece

      Nykaa's Falguni Nayar among top 10 self-made women billionaires

      Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar strode into the top 10 list of self-made women billionaires in the world with a massive $7.6 billion wealth. She is the newest entrant in the women billionaires list, according to a compilation released by the Hurun Research Institute. More here

    tags #coronavirus #Falguni Nayar #Lenovo Legion 7 #MC essentials #Modi #Nykaa #OFS #ONGC #Russia #Ukraine

    Must Listen

    The Moneycontrol Real Estate show | Women should be open to learning and take responsibility of new opportunities

    The Moneycontrol Real Estate show | Women should be open to learning and take responsibility of new opportunities

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.