    Last Updated : March 29, 2022 / 06:19 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      S&P 500 flat as Tesla offsets losses in banks, energy stocks

      The S&P 500 was trading largely flat on Monday as gains in Tesla were offset by declines in bank and energy shares, ahead of the first face-to-face peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in more than two weeks. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      New Speaker of UP Assembly to be elected
      Indian Naval Air Squadron 316 to be commissioned
      Xiaomi to unveil most powerful Redmi Note 11 smartphone
      Tomorrow:
      Goa Budget
      PM Modi to attend Bimstec summit virtually
      Heatwave warning issued in Odisha
      China to host meeting of Afghanistan's neighbours
      Tancet 2022 registration begins

      Transporters body calls for 'Chakka Jam' in Kashmir

      Close

    • Big Story

      Aurobindo Pharma acquires business and certain assets of Veritaz Healthcare for Rs 171 crore

      Aurobindo Pharma in a regulatory filing on March 28 announced that it has acquired the business and certain assets of Veritaz Healthcare for cash consideration of Rs 171 crore. More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      India reports 1,270 new COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths in a day

      India has reported 1,270 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, continuing with its trend of clocking less than 2,000 daily cases for the last several days. The fresh number of infections takes the tally of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country to 4,30,20,723. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Poco X4 Pro 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 695 SoC

      Poco X4 Pro 5G launched in India is a new smartphone under Rs 20,000. The new 5G smartphone comes with a Snapdragon 695 SoC, which is also found in the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, Vivo T1 5G and the iQOO Z6 5G. Poco X4 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs 18,999. More here

    • Auto

      SsangYong Motor acquisition in peril as Edison Motors consortium misses payment deadline

      The acquisition of SsangYong Motor by an Edison Motors consortium is teetering on the edge as the rest of the purchase price for the debt-ridden carmaker has not been paid by the deadline, The Korea Times reported citing sources. More here

    • Tailpiece

      Will Smith slaps Chris Rock on Oscars stage after joke on wife, apologises

      Actor Will Smith smacked comedian and fellow actor Chris Rock on the stage of the 94th Academy Awards after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith being in “GI Jane” because of her shaved head. Seconds later, husband Smith stormed the stage and slapped Rock. More here

