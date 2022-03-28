Last Updated : March 28, 2022 / 05:38 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
PVR expects business to reach pre-pandemic levels in first quarter of FY23
Film exhibition major PVR Ltd expects business to reach pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter of 2022-23 on the back of a slew of new film releases and more people coming back to cinemas. The company is witnessing one of its best-ever months in March in terms of occupancy in theatres, riding on the release of new movies like Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Kashmir Files and RRR. More here
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
Xiaomi to unveil most powerful Redmi Note 11 smartphone
Big Story
PVR, INOX announce merger
Top multiplex players PVR and INOX on March 27 announced merger after the Board of Directors of PVR Limited and INOX Leisure Limited at their respective meetings held today, approved an all-stock amalgamation of INOX with PVR. More here
Coronavirus Check
India logs 1,421 new COVID-19 cases, 149 deaths
With 1,421 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,19,453, while the active cases dipped to 16,187, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The death toll climbed to 5,21,004 with 149 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. More here
Tech Tattle
iPhone 14 specifications leaked
iPhone 14 specifications have started to surface online months ahead of the launch. The Apple event for the iPhone 14 launch is expected to be held in September 2022. We can expect four new iPhone 14 series models to launch this year. These include the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. A new report now claims that the iPhone 14 Pro models will get a “Pro” chipset. More here
Auto
Suzuki Avenis review
The Suzuki Access is one of those inoffensive, under-the-radar scooters that ticks a lot of boxes, but doesn’t really stand out in any respect. It looks bland and ‘safe’, has a very refined and frugal 125cc engine, offers a comfortable ride and has some features thrown in too. With the Avenis, what Suzuki appears to want to do is to attract those buyers who may have been less than enthused by the Access’ design. More here
Tailpiece
Vidya Balan: The commercial, critical and OTT milestones so far
What a fabulous run Vidya Balan is having, as far as spearheading the effort in films that require her to be the central protagonist goes. Especially in the world of OTT, she has been ruling amongst her contemporaries. While most have been waiting to make a mark at the box office from their theatrical releases, now that cinemas are back, Vidya Balan has been completing and releasing one film a year on a regular basis in the digital medium. More here
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.