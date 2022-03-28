Tailpiece

Vidya Balan: The commercial, critical and OTT milestones so far

What a fabulous run Vidya Balan is having, as far as spearheading the effort in films that require her to be the central protagonist goes. Especially in the world of OTT, she has been ruling amongst her contemporaries. While most have been waiting to make a mark at the box office from their theatrical releases, now that cinemas are back, Vidya Balan has been completing and releasing one film a year on a regular basis in the digital medium. More here