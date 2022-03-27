Last Updated : March 27, 2022 / 07:13 AM IST
Market Buzz
Market breaks 2-week rally, but over 40 smallcaps give double-digit return
The Indian market witnessed range bound movement in the week ended March 25 and fell nearly one percent. The market also broke the two-week winning streak with FIIs turning net sellers again amid geopolitical tensions leading to higher crude prices and concerns over new COVID-19 variants breaking out in China. More here
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
Vote of trust against Pakistan PM Imran Khan
Big Story
Union Cabinet extends free ration scheme till September 2022
The Union Cabinet on March 26 extended the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for another six months, that is, till September 2022. Earlier, the PM-GKAY was to end in March 2022. More here
Coronavirus Check
India records 4,100 more fatalities and 1,660 fresh cases
India’s COVID-19 death toll climbed to 5,20,855 with 4,100 fatalities recorded in a day and Maharashtra reconciling the number of deaths caused by the viral disease in the state, the Union health ministry said on March 26. A total of 1,660 fresh cases have pushed the country’s COVID-19 tally to 4,30,18,032 while the number of active cases has fallen below 20,000, according to the ministry’s data updated at 8 am. More here
Tech Tattle
Samsung Galaxy A13 4G, Galaxy A23 4G launched in India's sub-20k market
The Samsung Galaxy A13 and Galaxy A23 have officially been unveiled in India. The two Galaxy A series devices are both priced under Rs 20,000 and do not support 5G. The two Galaxy A series phones also share similar designs. More here
Auto
Ola S1 pro electric scooter catches fire in Pune, company says investigation on
Within months of launch, an Ola S1 pro electric scooter caught fire in Pune on March 26 and the issue is under investigation. The reason is speculated to be a thermal runaway, where an exothermic reaction occurs inside a lithium-ion battery when it is damaged or short-circuited. More here
Tailpiece
Indian Premier League 2022: An IPL of many firsts
The Indian Premier League (IPL) finds itself at another inflection point. The league, cricket’s crowning glory in terms of finances, has been through some challenges before, including spot-fixing cases and a ban on teams, but having survived the storms, the ever-evolving IPL is up for some more changes. More here
