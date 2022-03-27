Coronavirus Check

India records 4,100 more fatalities and 1,660 fresh cases

India’s COVID-19 death toll climbed to 5,20,855 with 4,100 fatalities recorded in a day and Maharashtra reconciling the number of deaths caused by the viral disease in the state, the Union health ministry said on March 26. A total of 1,660 fresh cases have pushed the country’s COVID-19 tally to 4,30,18,032 while the number of active cases has fallen below 20,000, according to the ministry’s data updated at 8 am. More here