    Last Updated : March 27, 2022 / 07:13 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Market breaks 2-week rally, but over 40 smallcaps give double-digit return

      The Indian market witnessed range bound movement in the week ended March 25 and fell nearly one percent. The market also broke the two-week winning streak with FIIs turning net sellers again amid geopolitical tensions leading to higher crude prices and concerns over new COVID-19 variants breaking out in China. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat address
      Mumbai-Kathmandu flight operations resume
      Tomorrow:
      Trade unions nationwide strike
      Bank unions strike against privatisation

      Vote of trust against Pakistan PM Imran Khan

      Close

    • Big Story

      Union Cabinet extends free ration scheme till September 2022

      The Union Cabinet on March 26 extended the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for another six months, that is, till September 2022. Earlier, the PM-GKAY was to end in March 2022. More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      India records 4,100 more fatalities and 1,660 fresh cases

      India’s COVID-19 death toll climbed to 5,20,855 with 4,100 fatalities recorded in a day and Maharashtra reconciling the number of deaths caused by the viral disease in the state, the Union health ministry said on March 26. A total of 1,660 fresh cases have pushed the country’s COVID-19 tally to 4,30,18,032 while the number of active cases has fallen below 20,000, according to the ministry’s data updated at 8 am. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Samsung Galaxy A13 4G, Galaxy A23 4G launched in India's sub-20k market

      The Samsung Galaxy A13 and Galaxy A23 have officially been unveiled in India. The two Galaxy A series devices are both priced under Rs 20,000 and do not support 5G. The two Galaxy A series phones also share similar designs. More here

    • Auto

      Ola S1 pro electric scooter catches fire in Pune, company says investigation on

      Within months of launch, an Ola S1 pro electric scooter caught fire in Pune on March 26 and the issue is under investigation. The reason is speculated to be a thermal runaway, where an exothermic reaction occurs inside a lithium-ion battery when it is damaged or short-circuited. More here

    • Tailpiece

      Indian Premier League 2022: An IPL of many firsts

      The Indian Premier League (IPL) finds itself at another inflection point. The league, cricket’s crowning glory in terms of finances, has been through some challenges before, including spot-fixing cases and a ban on teams, but having survived the storms, the ever-evolving IPL is up for some more changes. More here

