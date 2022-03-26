Last Updated : March 26, 2022 / 07:28 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Small cap mutual funds that delivered up to 56% returns
In five and three-year periods, 71-75 percent of small cap schemes have outperformed their benchmarks, but small caps can go through highly volatile periods. More here
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
Mumbai-Kathmandu flight operations resume
Big Story
Petrol, diesel prices raised by 80 paise/litre in third hike this week
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 97.81 per litre as against Rs 97.01 previously, while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 88.27 per litre to Rs 89.07. The increases are the steepest single-day rise since the daily price revision was started in June 2017. With three increases beginning March 22, petrol and diesel prices have gone up by Rs 2.40 a litre. More here
Coronavirus Check
India reports 1,685 new COVID-19 cases, 83 deaths in a day
The fresh number of infections takes the tally of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country to 4,30,16,372. The number of active cases has now come down to 21,530 - down 897 from the previous day - and the active cases now constitute 0.05 percent of the total confirmed cases. More here
Tech Tattle
Apple is working on a hardware subscription service for iPhones
The service would be Apple’s biggest push yet into automatically recurring sales, allowing users to subscribe to hardware for the first time -- rather than just digital services. More here
Your Money
These credit cards charge low annual fee, offer better long-term value
Usually, high-end credit cards, or those that offer substantial benefits, come with fees that are often on the higher side. Typically, annual fees are around Rs 5,000; many cards also charge an annual fee of up to Rs 10,000. But such high annual fees are justified only if you can make optimum use of most benefits offered. More here
Tailpiece
5 internet-breaking moments from Oscars
The Academy Awards is an annual affair filled with glamour, glitz and glory. The star-studded event, which is very formal, has on several times had moments that has broken the internet. And many, that happened before the internet era, have kept the audience buzzing even decades later. More here
