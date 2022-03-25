Last Updated : March 25, 2022 / 06:19 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
US stocks gain, oil dips ahead of NATO summit on Russia-Ukraine war
US stocks rose following choppy trading abroad on Thursday as the Russia-Ukraine war kept oil above $110 a barrel and investors watched a meeting of NATO leaders on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. More here
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
Delhi govt to present Budget in Assembly
Big Story
US hits Russian lawmakers, defence sector with new sanctions
The United States on March 24 announced a new package of sanctions on Russian elites, lawmakers, and defence companies, punishments designed to ramp up pressure on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. More here
Coronavirus Check
New COVID-19 cases hover below 2k for fifth day in a row
Fresh COVID-19 cases hovered below the 2,000 mark for the fifth day in a row at 1,938 which is a tad higher than the previous day, even as active cases continued to fall. More here
Tech Tattle
Apple to buy first large batch of carbon-free aluminium for iPhone SE
Apple Inc said on Thursday it will buy its first industrial-size batch of carbon-free aluminium to use in its low-cost iPhone SE, as it steps up efforts to reduce carbon footprint from the metal it uses heavily in product casings. More here
Auto
Tata Harrier standard variants now come loaded with more features
Tata Motors only recently launched the Kaziranga line of its SUVs including the Safari, Nexon, Punch as well as the Harrier. These new variants got a host of standard features, many of which are now making their way down to the standard versions as well. More here
Tailpiece
Man tries to row from Thailand to India to meet wife, had instant noodles and water
A Vietnamese man who tried to row 2,000 kilometres (1,240 miles) from Thailand to India to see his wife was in custody Thursday after being rescued off the Thai coast, a senior navy official told AFP. More here
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.