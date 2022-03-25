English
    Last Updated : March 25, 2022 / 06:19 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      US stocks gain, oil dips ahead of NATO summit on Russia-Ukraine war

      US stocks rose following choppy trading abroad on Thursday as the Russia-Ukraine war kept oil above $110 a barrel and investors watched a meeting of NATO leaders on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Rahul Gandhi to meet Haryana Congress leaders
      Wipro board to consider interim dividend
      IGNOU deadline for admissions end
      Vietnam Airline to suspend regular flights to Russia
      Tomorrow:
      India’s first-ever Snow Marathon to be held in Lahaul
      Banks in Maharashtra to be shut for four consecutive days

      Delhi govt to present Budget in Assembly

      Close

    • Big Story

      US hits Russian lawmakers, defence sector with new sanctions

      The United States on March 24 announced a new package of sanctions on Russian elites, lawmakers, and defence companies, punishments designed to ramp up pressure on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      New COVID-19 cases hover below 2k for fifth day in a row

      Fresh COVID-19 cases hovered below the 2,000 mark for the fifth day in a row at 1,938 which is a tad higher than the previous day, even as active cases continued to fall. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Apple to buy first large batch of carbon-free aluminium for iPhone SE

      Apple Inc said on Thursday it will buy its first industrial-size batch of carbon-free aluminium to use in its low-cost iPhone SE, as it steps up efforts to reduce carbon footprint from the metal it uses heavily in product casings. More here

    • Auto

      Tata Harrier standard variants now come loaded with more features

      Tata Motors only recently launched the Kaziranga line of its SUVs including the Safari, Nexon, Punch as well as the Harrier. These new variants got a host of standard features, many of which are now making their way down to the standard versions as well. More here

    • Tailpiece

      Man tries to row from Thailand to India to meet wife, had instant noodles and water

      A Vietnamese man who tried to row 2,000 kilometres (1,240 miles) from Thailand to India to see his wife was in custody Thursday after being rescued off the Thai coast, a senior navy official told AFP. More here

