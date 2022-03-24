Last Updated : March 24, 2022 / 06:13 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Tata Elxsi among 5 stocks that may be added to MSCI Standard index
In the forthcoming semi-annual review, MSCI could add five stocks and remove two stocks from its Standard Index, said Edelweiss Alternative & Quantitative Research in its latest report. The next rebalancing of MSCI Standard index will take place on June 1 and the announcement related to stock rebalancing in the index will be made on May 12, 2022. More here
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
Vietnam Airline to suspend regular flights to Russia
Big Story
India achieves highest ever goods export target of $400 billion
India achieved its highest ever goods export target of $400 billion on March 23 nine days ahead of schedule. Asia's third largest economy had set this ambitious export target for FY22. In the April-December period the figure stood at about $300 billion. More here
Coronavirus Check
Health ministry suggests evidence-based relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions
In a letter sent to the chief secretaries of the states, health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that, at the district level, there should be a constant review of emerging data of new cases based on sustained and critical level of testing. This, said the letter, would facilitate evidence-based decisions for restriction or relaxation. More here
Tech Tattle
Google caught collecting user data
Turns out, Google was collecting its users' call logs and text messages without their consent. According to the paper, the blanket policies from Google Play Services disclosed to its users that the company will be collecting data relevant for phone updates or syncing data across devices. More here
Auto
The best CNG cars to buy right now
With fuel prices rising again, the only option for the average car buyer looking for a relatively inexpensive and comfortable commute is a compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered compact hatchback or sedan. Electric vehicles come at a cost premium many cannot afford and the absence of diesel powertrains means it's time for CNG cars to shine. More here
Tailpiece
IPL 2022: 5 overseas players to watch out for this season
With IPL 2022 scheduled to begin on March 26, the excitement surrounding the cash-rich league has been growing exponentially. While homegrown players such as MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are a massive draw for fans of their respective franchises, international players too have a mega fan following. Here are the five international cricket players fans to keep an eye out for during IPL 2022. More here
