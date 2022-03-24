English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : March 24, 2022 / 06:13 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Tata Elxsi among 5 stocks that may be added to MSCI Standard index

      In the forthcoming semi-annual review, MSCI could add five stocks and remove two stocks from its Standard Index, said Edelweiss Alternative & Quantitative Research in its latest report. The next rebalancing of MSCI Standard index will take place on June 1 and the announcement related to stock rebalancing in the index will be made on May 12, 2022. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Uttar Pradesh/Jharkhand board exams begin
      Ruchi Soya FPO to open
      Odisha voting for urban local bodies
      Wings India 2022 Air Show
      Tomorrow:
      Rahul Gandhi to meet Haryana Congress leaders
      Wipro board to consider interim dividend
      IGNOU deadline for admissions end

      Vietnam Airline to suspend regular flights to Russia

      Close

    • Big Story

      India achieves highest ever goods export target of $400 billion

      India achieved its highest ever goods export target of $400 billion on March 23 nine days ahead of schedule. Asia's third largest economy had set this ambitious export target for FY22. In the April-December period the figure stood at about $300 billion. More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      Health ministry suggests evidence-based relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions

      In a letter sent to the chief secretaries of the states, health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that, at the district level, there should be a constant review of emerging data of new cases based on sustained and critical level of testing. This, said the letter, would facilitate evidence-based decisions for restriction or relaxation. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Google caught collecting user data

      Turns out, Google was collecting its users' call logs and text messages without their consent. According to the paper, the blanket policies from Google Play Services disclosed to its users that the company will be collecting data relevant for phone updates or syncing data across devices. More here

    • Auto

      The best CNG cars to buy right now

      With fuel prices rising again, the only option for the average car buyer looking for a relatively inexpensive and comfortable commute is a compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered compact hatchback or sedan. Electric vehicles come at a cost premium many cannot afford and the absence of diesel powertrains means it's time for CNG cars to shine. More here

    • Tailpiece

      IPL 2022: 5 overseas players to watch out for this season

      With IPL 2022 scheduled to begin on March 26, the excitement surrounding the cash-rich league has been growing exponentially. While homegrown players such as MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are a massive draw for fans of their respective franchises, international players too have a mega fan following. Here are the five international cricket players fans to keep an eye out for during IPL 2022. More here

    tags #CNG #coronavirus #Google #IPL #MC essentials #MSCI Standard index

    Must Listen

    The Moneycontrol Real Estate show | Women should be open to learning and take responsibility of new opportunities

    The Moneycontrol Real Estate show | Women should be open to learning and take responsibility of new opportunities

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.