    Last Updated : March 23, 2022 / 06:37 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Three more companies get Sebi nod to launch IPOs

      Three more companies are set to join the rush among Indian businesses to tap the primary market that saw a record fundraise of more than Rs 1.3 lakh crore in 2021. Read this story to find out which companies have got the go-ahead.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann declares public holiday on occasion of Shaheed Diwas
      World Meteorological Day 2022
      Tomorrow:
      Ruchi Soya's FPO opens

      Cyclone Asani: Rain predicted in Karnataka

      Close

    • Big Story

      How Zomato will deliver Biryani, Momos, Omlette, Poha, Coffee in 10 minutes

      Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal has sought to reassure various stakeholders who were outraged with its plans to deliver food in 10 minutes. In a series of slides on social media he has assured users on driver safety, quality of food and the viability of this model. Read more.

    • Cryptic Crypto

      Government’s crypto clarification may lead to fall in speculative trading, experts say

      The clarification that losses made while trading in one crypto asset cannot be set off against gains from another will likely result in less speculative trading, experts said. Read more.

    • Politics

      Why is Goa's new CM going slow on choosing his cabinet?

      The BJP has to handle carefully the political aspirations of heavyweights both inside the party and those imported from Congress, and also please its allies. Read more.

    • Auto

      These are the companies working on a low-cost EV in India

      With Maruti Suzuki set to enter the EV space soon, it’s time to look at all the contenders in the running to make a low cost EV. Read more

    • Your Money

      Simple hacks to become financially independent

      Aside from keeping your loans in check and prepaying them whenever you get a chance, make sure you have a financial plan. Read more.

