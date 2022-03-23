Last Updated : March 23, 2022 / 06:37 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Three more companies get Sebi nod to launch IPOs
Three more companies are set to join the rush among Indian businesses to tap the primary market that saw a record fundraise of more than Rs 1.3 lakh crore in 2021. Read this story to find out which companies have got the go-ahead.
Watch Out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
Cyclone Asani: Rain predicted in Karnataka
Big Story
How Zomato will deliver Biryani, Momos, Omlette, Poha, Coffee in 10 minutes
Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal has sought to reassure various stakeholders who were outraged with its plans to deliver food in 10 minutes. In a series of slides on social media he has assured users on driver safety, quality of food and the viability of this model. Read more.
Cryptic Crypto
Government’s crypto clarification may lead to fall in speculative trading, experts say
The clarification that losses made while trading in one crypto asset cannot be set off against gains from another will likely result in less speculative trading, experts said. Read more.
Politics
Why is Goa's new CM going slow on choosing his cabinet?
The BJP has to handle carefully the political aspirations of heavyweights both inside the party and those imported from Congress, and also please its allies. Read more.
Auto
These are the companies working on a low-cost EV in India
With Maruti Suzuki set to enter the EV space soon, it’s time to look at all the contenders in the running to make a low cost EV. Read more
Your Money
Simple hacks to become financially independent
Aside from keeping your loans in check and prepaying them whenever you get a chance, make sure you have a financial plan. Read more.
