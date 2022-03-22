Last Updated : March 22, 2022 / 06:35 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Wall Street refocuses on risk as stocks dip, oil climbs
US stocks on Monday gave back some of the previous week's gains and oil prices climbed as the conflict in Ukraine continued. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 197.09 points, or 0.57 percent, to 34,557.84, the S&P 500 lost 17.31 points, or 0.39 percent, to 4,445.81 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 160.70 points, or 1.16 percent, to 13,733.14. More here.
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
COVID vaccination for children in 12-14 age group to begin in MP
Big Story
Don't foresee India facing sanctions but RBI's forex reserves well-diversified, says Governor Das
The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) foreign exchange reserves are "well dispersed" and diversified, Governor Shaktikanta Das said on March 21, rejecting concerns about the central bank being crippled if the country faced sanctions similar to Russia in the future. Read More.
Coronavirus Check
New COVID-19 cases hover below 2k mark for second day in a row
India reported 1,549 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest since 30 March 2020, taking the total number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the country to 4,30,09,390 even as active cases continued to decline. More here.
Tech Tattle
iPhone 14 specifications surface online
iPhone 14 specifications have surfaced online. Apple is expected to host the iPhone 14 launch event in September, where it will unveil four new iPhone models. There will not be an iPhone 14 mini and Apple will instead replace it with a larger 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, according to reports. More here.
Auto
Tata Motors drives in Altroz DCA, price starts at Rs 8.09 lakh
Tata Motors on Monday said it has launched its premium hatchback Altroz with dual-clutch automatic transmission, priced between Rs 8.09 lakh and Rs 9.89 lakh (ex-showroom). More here.
Tailpiece
You can travel to these countries with no quarantine if fully-vaccinated
With a dip in coronavirus cases in most countries, international travel is opening up. In India, regular international flights are set to resume on March 27. If you are planning a holiday, here is a list of countries you can travel to hassle-free. More here.
