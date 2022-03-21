English
    Last Updated : March 21, 2022 / 06:10 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Market gyrations ease with traders recalibrating Russia risk

      Traders are beginning to re-evaluate the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on their strategies as the conflict grinds into a fourth week. All eyes will be on the dollar when markets reopen at 2 pm in New York (5 am Monday in Sydney) after the currency’s first weekly loss in a month, even as the US Federal Reserve hiked rates. Japan’s yen is also in investors’ sights after hitting a six-year low, as is China’s currency, following moves in the world’s second-largest economy to bolster growth by weakening the yuan. Policy makers there could cut rates within days. More here.

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Newly elected Uttarakhand MLAs to take oath
      Rituals at Yadadri temple to begin in Telangana
      Cyclone Asani likely to hit Andaman Nicobar Islands
      Tomorrow:
      SBI Life board to mull interim dividend
      Gate 2022 score card release

      DU Academic Council meet

      Close

    • Big Story

      JReliance Retail acquires 89% stake in intimate wear maker Clovia

      Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) said on March 20 that it has acquired 89 percent equity stake in Purple Panda Fashions Private Limited, which owns and operates intimate wear maker Clovia. More here.

    • Coronavirus Check

      India adds 1,761 COVID cases in a day

      India on Sunday recorded 1,761 fresh coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, the lowest in around 688 days, that took its tally to 4,30,07,841, while the active cases declined further to 26,240, according to Union health ministry data. More here.

    • Tech Tattle

      iQOO 9 SE Review

      Smartphone companies in India have shown an added focus in the upper mid-range and premium smartphone segment in 2022. We have seen multiple smartphones launch in India, which are priced above Rs 30,000. The premium segment focuses on offering a premium design, flagship-grade performance and a versatile set of cameras. One of the new smartphones under Rs 35,000 in India is the iQOO 9 SE, which could well be the new flagship killer of 2022. iQOO 9 SE price in India starts at Rs 33,990 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage option. With some offers and discounts, the price drops to Rs 30,990. More here.

    • Auto

      Maruti takes first steps in EVs as Suzuki Motor to invest Rs 10,440 crore in Gujarat

      Japan's Suzuki Motor Corporation said on March 20 it plans to invest 150 billion yen (about Rs 10,440 crore) in ramping up production capacity for electric vehicles as well as setting up an EV battery manufacturing plant and vehicle recycling unit in Gujarat. More here.

    • Tailpiece

      Research reveals world's most 'boring person', 5 'most boring jobs'

      While working to decipher the science of boredom, researchers at the University of Essex, UK, have identified the world’s most boring person. More here.

