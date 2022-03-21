Market Buzz

Market gyrations ease with traders recalibrating Russia risk

Traders are beginning to re-evaluate the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on their strategies as the conflict grinds into a fourth week. All eyes will be on the dollar when markets reopen at 2 pm in New York (5 am Monday in Sydney) after the currency’s first weekly loss in a month, even as the US Federal Reserve hiked rates. Japan’s yen is also in investors’ sights after hitting a six-year low, as is China’s currency, following moves in the world’s second-largest economy to bolster growth by weakening the yuan. Policy makers there could cut rates within days. More here.