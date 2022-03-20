Market Buzz

Torrid stock rally springs from exhaustion among institutions

Gloom had been overflowing among institutional investors when it came to American equities. That might have been just what the market needed. It’s a contrarian view, premised on logic that floors are found when sellers get exhausted, that gained adherents this week as the S&P 500 staged its biggest rally in two years just as the Federal Reserve threatened to raise interest rates as many as 10 times through 2023. More here.