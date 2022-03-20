Last Updated : March 20, 2022 / 07:12 AM IST
Market Buzz
Torrid stock rally springs from exhaustion among institutions
Gloom had been overflowing among institutional investors when it came to American equities. That might have been just what the market needed. It’s a contrarian view, premised on logic that floors are found when sellers get exhausted, that gained adherents this week as the S&P 500 staged its biggest rally in two years just as the Federal Reserve threatened to raise interest rates as many as 10 times through 2023. More here.
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
Cyclone Asani likely to hit Andaman Nicobar Islands
Big Story
Japan announces investment target of Rs 3.2 lakh cr
Japan has announced $5 trillion or Rs 3,20,000 crore investment target in India for the next five years, following talks between prime minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida. The Japanese prime minister arrived in India on March 19 for his two-day visit, which entailed addressing the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit. More here.
Coronavirus Check
India logs 2,075 COVID cases and 71 deaths in a day
India’s COVID-19 tally increased to 4,30,06,080 on Saturday with 2,075 fresh infections over 24 hours while active cases declined further to 27,802, according to Union health ministry data. More here.
Tech Tattle
AMD announces Adrenalin Edition 2022 software and FSR 2.0 Temporal Upscaling technology
AMD recently announced AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 2022 and the next generation of FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) upscaling technology. FSR 2.0 succeeds last year’s FidelityFX Super Resolution and swaps spatial upscaling for temporal reconstruction for improved image quality, irrespective of the resolution. More here.
Your Money
What are potential side-effects of a bad credit score?
Banks, non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and micro financiers analyse credit scores of individuals to ascertain their creditworthiness and attitude towards repaying debt. Credit reports are vital when it comes to extending fresh credit, transferring existing debt obligations, paying policy premiums, and other arrangements directly or indirectly related to credit facilities. More here.
Tailpiece
Why some people experience anxiety during a hangover
The morning after a night of drinking is never fun if you’ve got a hangover. For most people, hangovers involve a headache, fatigue, thirst or nausea. But some people also report experiencing what many have dubbed “hangxiety” – feelings of anxiety during a hangover. By some estimates, anxiety during a hangover affects around 12% of people, and can vary in severity depending on the person. More here.
