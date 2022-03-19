Last Updated : March 19, 2022 / 07:14 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
These 8 stocks gained over 50% in last 3 fiscals
In FY22, we have seen many highs and lows in Indian equities, but overall the market has gained about 15 percent despite many uncertainties. As we are about to enter a new fiscal, Moneycontrol has tracked consistent performers of the last three fiscal years in the market. More here
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
Persian New Year
Big Story
What I-T sleuths found in 3-day raid on Infra.Market
The 72-hour search, spread across Thane, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Noida, ultimately had little to write home about. Documents accessed by Moneycontrol related to the search showed that the department found no unaccounted cash or assets at any of the premises. More here
Coronavirus Check
UK ends COVID-19 international travel restrictions
All remaining pandemic-related international travel restrictions, including filling in Passenger Locator Forms before arrival and compulsory pre-departure tests for unvaccinated travellers, have been scrapped from Friday, the UK government has announced. More here
Tech Tattle
Snap announces anonymous messaging restrictions for 3rd-party apps
The change was announced after a lawsuit against the company last year that demanded it be found liable for the death of teenager who was bullied on the platform. The bullies reportedly used anonymous messaging services Yolo and LMK, both linked to the victim's Snapchat account. Snap Inc., banned both services shortly after the lawsuit was filed. More here
Your Money
9 best stocks for your portfolio to secure healthy returns
Despite several risks emerging in the second half, the market has delivered solid returns of 19 percent since last Holi though it remains 7.5 percent off record highs reached in October 2021. More here
Tailpiece
Man poses as Ukraine PM in video call, tricks British minister
A man posing as Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal got on a video call with Britain’s Defence Secretary Ben Wallace on Thursday. The latter stopped the conversation after a series of suspicious questions. More here
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.