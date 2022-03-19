English
    Last Updated : March 19, 2022 / 07:14 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      These 8 stocks gained over 50% in last 3 fiscals

      In FY22, we have seen many highs and lows in Indian equities, but overall the market has gained about 15 percent despite many uncertainties. As we are about to enter a new fiscal, Moneycontrol has tracked consistent performers of the last three fiscal years in the market. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Punjab Cabinet swearing-in ceremony
      India-Japan 14th annual summit
      Tomorrow:
      Assam BJP to announce RS poll candidate
      LJD’s Sharad Yadav meeting RJD

      Persian New Year

      Close

    • Big Story

      What I-T sleuths found in 3-day raid on Infra.Market

      The 72-hour search, spread across Thane, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Noida, ultimately had little to write home about. Documents accessed by Moneycontrol related to the search showed that the department found no unaccounted cash or assets at any of the premises. More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      UK ends COVID-19 international travel restrictions

      All remaining pandemic-related international travel restrictions, including filling in Passenger Locator Forms before arrival and compulsory pre-departure tests for unvaccinated travellers, have been scrapped from Friday, the UK government has announced. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Snap announces anonymous messaging restrictions for 3rd-party apps

      The change was announced after a lawsuit against the company last year that demanded it be found liable for the death of teenager who was bullied on the platform. The bullies reportedly used anonymous messaging services Yolo and LMK, both linked to the victim's Snapchat account. Snap Inc., banned both services shortly after the lawsuit was filed. More here

    • Your Money

      9 best stocks for your portfolio to secure healthy returns

      Despite several risks emerging in the second half, the market has delivered solid returns of 19 percent since last Holi though it remains 7.5 percent off record highs reached in October 2021. More here

    • Tailpiece

      Man poses as Ukraine PM in video call, tricks British minister

      A man posing as Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal got on a video call with Britain’s Defence Secretary Ben Wallace on Thursday. The latter stopped the conversation after a series of suspicious questions. More here

