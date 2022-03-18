Coronavirus Check

India reports under 3,000 new COVID-19 cases fourth day in a row

India has reported 2,539 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down 12 percent compared to infections reported on the previous day. This is the fourth day in a row that new cases have stayed below 5,000. The fresh tally takes the total number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the country to 4,30,01,477. More here.