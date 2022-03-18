Last Updated : March 18, 2022 / 06:31 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
US stocks dip after Fed bounce
Wall Street was set to trim some of the strong gains made in Asia on Thursday, after China had signalled more support for its spluttering economy and both the Fed and Bank of England pressed on with interest rate hike plans. More here.
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
J&K HC to observe Shab-e-Barat holiday
Big Story
RBI says Ukraine conflict has heightened uncertainty in global economy
The ongoing geopolitical crisis due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict has heightened the uncertainty clouding the global macroeconomic and financial landscape even as the world economy struggles to recover from the pandemic, the RBI Bulletin for March said. More here.
Coronavirus Check
India reports under 3,000 new COVID-19 cases fourth day in a row
India has reported 2,539 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down 12 percent compared to infections reported on the previous day. This is the fourth day in a row that new cases have stayed below 5,000. The fresh tally takes the total number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the country to 4,30,01,477. More here.
Tech Tattle
Blaupunkt Cybersound 55-inch 4K TV Review
Last year, Blaupunkt revealed a new set of India-made TVs in the budget segment. However, unlike traditional budget TVs, Blaupunkt’s Cybersound UHD line-up doesn’t just offer a tonne of features but also comes with powerful speakers. Budget 4K TVs usually tend to cram a tonne of features but rarely focus on sound. More here.
Auto
HMSI drives in new Africa Twin Adventure Sports bike at Rs 16.01 lakh
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Thursday said it has launched the updated version of Africa Twin Adventure Sports bike in the country with a price starting at Rs 16.01 lakh (ex-showroom). More here.
Tailpiece
Will blockchain power India's digital dream?
As blockchain goes mainstream, Digital India will open up to a new and transparent medium of carrying out transactions. Blockchain, a simple concept yet so diverse in its use-cases, is still in a nascent stage, and many countries are tapping into the unexplored areas of this technology. More here.
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.