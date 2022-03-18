English
    Last Updated : March 18, 2022 / 06:31 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      US stocks dip after Fed bounce

      Wall Street was set to trim some of the strong gains made in Asia on Thursday, after China had signalled more support for its spluttering economy and both the Fed and Bank of England pressed on with interest rate hike plans. More here.

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Holi festival
      Annual Kamala awards to be presented
      Dry day in Jamshedpur
      Tomorrow:
      India-Japan Summit

      J&K HC to observe Shab-e-Barat holiday

    • Big Story

      RBI says Ukraine conflict has heightened uncertainty in global economy

      The ongoing geopolitical crisis due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict has heightened the uncertainty clouding the global macroeconomic and financial landscape even as the world economy struggles to recover from the pandemic, the RBI Bulletin for March said. More here.

    • Coronavirus Check

      India reports under 3,000 new COVID-19 cases fourth day in a row

      India has reported 2,539 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down 12 percent compared to infections reported on the previous day. This is the fourth day in a row that new cases have stayed below 5,000. The fresh tally takes the total number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the country to 4,30,01,477. More here.

    • Tech Tattle

      Blaupunkt Cybersound 55-inch 4K TV Review

      Last year, Blaupunkt revealed a new set of India-made TVs in the budget segment. However, unlike traditional budget TVs, Blaupunkt’s Cybersound UHD line-up doesn’t just offer a tonne of features but also comes with powerful speakers. Budget 4K TVs usually tend to cram a tonne of features but rarely focus on sound. More here.

    • Auto

      HMSI drives in new Africa Twin Adventure Sports bike at Rs 16.01 lakh

      Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Thursday said it has launched the updated version of Africa Twin Adventure Sports bike in the country with a price starting at Rs 16.01 lakh (ex-showroom). More here.

    • Tailpiece

      Will blockchain power India's digital dream?

      As blockchain goes mainstream, Digital India will open up to a new and transparent medium of carrying out transactions. Blockchain, a simple concept yet so diverse in its use-cases, is still in a nascent stage, and many countries are tapping into the unexplored areas of this technology. More here.

