English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : March 17, 2022 / 06:47 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Stocks rally, oil steadies on China action, Ukraine hopes

      Fresh blasts hit Kyiv on Wednesday while Ukraine refused to surrender and rejected a Russian proposal for the country to become a neutral state comparable to Sweden and Austria. More here.

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Muslim organisations call for Karnataka bandh on Hijab controversy
      Ola Electric to open next purchase window for S1 Pro scooter
      GATE 2022 results to be out
      RedmiBook Pro 2022 series laptops to be launched
      Tomorrow:
      Holi festival
      Annual Kamala awards to be presented

      Dry day in Jamshedpur

      Close

    • Big Story

      Govt to procure Corbevax at Rs 290 for two doses

      The government of India will be procuring Biological E’s Corbevax coronavirus vaccine at Rs 290 for two doses, CNBC-TV18 reported. Private hospitals will be procuring two doses of the Corbevax COVID-19 vaccine for Rs 800. More here.

    • Coronavirus Check

      India reports 2,876 new COVID-19 cases

      India reported 2,876 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a tad higher than infections reported a day before, though fresh incidents remained under 5,000 for the tenth day in a row. More here.

    • Tech Tattle

      Realme GT Neo 3 to launch on March 22

      Realme GT Neo 3 launch date has been announced. The new premium smartphone from Realme will debut in China on March 22. Realme GT Neo 3 India launch date is expected to be announced soon after the company unveils the GT 2 series. Ahead of the official launch, Realme has dropped a new teaser confirming the design. More here.

    • Auto

      BMW cuts 2022 profit forecast for car segment due to Ukraine war

      BMW lowered profit margin expectations for its automotive segment for 2022 due to the war in Ukraine, the German carmaker said on Wednesday. More here.

    • Tailpiece

      Elon Musk is now 'Elona Musk', thanks to Russian leader's warning on 'Putin challenge'

      Elon Musk, the world's richest man, is now “Elona Musk” on Twitter. Days after he challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to a fight, with nothing less than the fate of Ukraine, he has taken on a Russian warlord who branded him as “Elona”. More here.

    tags #daily essentials #MC daily #mc essential 7 #MC essentials #Moneycontrol Daily #Moneycontrol essential 7 #your essential 7

    Must Listen

    The Moneycontrol Real Estate show | Women should be open to learning and take responsibility of new opportunities

    The Moneycontrol Real Estate show | Women should be open to learning and take responsibility of new opportunities

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.