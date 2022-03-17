Last Updated : March 17, 2022 / 06:47 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Stocks rally, oil steadies on China action, Ukraine hopes
Fresh blasts hit Kyiv on Wednesday while Ukraine refused to surrender and rejected a Russian proposal for the country to become a neutral state comparable to Sweden and Austria. More here.
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
Dry day in Jamshedpur
Big Story
Govt to procure Corbevax at Rs 290 for two doses
The government of India will be procuring Biological E’s Corbevax coronavirus vaccine at Rs 290 for two doses, CNBC-TV18 reported. Private hospitals will be procuring two doses of the Corbevax COVID-19 vaccine for Rs 800. More here.
Coronavirus Check
India reports 2,876 new COVID-19 cases
India reported 2,876 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a tad higher than infections reported a day before, though fresh incidents remained under 5,000 for the tenth day in a row. More here.
Tech Tattle
Realme GT Neo 3 to launch on March 22
Realme GT Neo 3 launch date has been announced. The new premium smartphone from Realme will debut in China on March 22. Realme GT Neo 3 India launch date is expected to be announced soon after the company unveils the GT 2 series. Ahead of the official launch, Realme has dropped a new teaser confirming the design. More here.
Auto
BMW cuts 2022 profit forecast for car segment due to Ukraine war
BMW lowered profit margin expectations for its automotive segment for 2022 due to the war in Ukraine, the German carmaker said on Wednesday. More here.
Tailpiece
Elon Musk is now 'Elona Musk', thanks to Russian leader's warning on 'Putin challenge'
Elon Musk, the world's richest man, is now “Elona Musk” on Twitter. Days after he challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to a fight, with nothing less than the fate of Ukraine, he has taken on a Russian warlord who branded him as “Elona”. More here.
