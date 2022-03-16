Last Updated : March 16, 2022 / 06:20 AM IST
Market Buzz
Wall Street climbs as crude oil prices slide
US stocks gained ground on Tuesday as oil prices extended declines, while investor focus was squarely on the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting where policymakers are widely expected to raise interest rates. More here.
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
RedmiBook Pro 2022 series laptops to be launched
Big Story
Hijab not part of Islam's essential religious practice, says Karnataka HC
The Karnataka High Court, on March 15, upheld the ban on wearing hijab in education institutes that have prescribed a uniform. More here.
Coronavirus Check
India reports 2,568 new COVID-19 cases, 97 deaths in 24 hours
India has reported 2,568 COVID cases in the last 24 hours, marginally higher than what was reported a day back. This is the ninth day in a row that the new cases have stayed below 5,000. The fresh tally takes the total number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the country to 4,29,96,062. More here.
Tech Tattle
Apple rolls out iPadOS 15.4 with Universal Control for iPad
Apple rolled out iOS 15.4 for iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and other eligible iPhones. The new iOS 15 update brings the ability to unlock your iPhone with Face ID while wearing a mask. Alongside iOS 15.4, Apple also released iPadOS 15.4 that brings the much-awaited Universal Control feature. More here.
Auto
Tata Motors to invest Rs 15,000 crore in EV segment in 5 years
Tata Motors is planning to invest Rs 15,000 crore in the EV segment in the next five years, a top company official has said. The company, which is a leader in the newly emerging EV segment with offerings such as Nexon, is also planning to develop around 10 more new offerings in the segment, President for Passenger Vehicles Business of Tata Motors Shailesh Chandra said. More here.
Tailpiece
It's raining free movie tickets for The Kashmir Files in corporate India
Moviegoers are queuing up in theatres to watch the recently released Bollywood venture The Kashmir Files and corporate India has a part to play in the strong traction for the film, which is resulting in house-full shows in most theatres across India. More here.
