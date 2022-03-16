English
    Last Updated : March 16, 2022 / 06:20 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Wall Street climbs as crude oil prices slide

      US stocks gained ground on Tuesday as oil prices extended declines, while investor focus was squarely on the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting where policymakers are widely expected to raise interest rates. More here.

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Vaccination for children between 12 and 14 years to begin
      Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to address the US Congress virtually
      Varanasi Development Authority to start bidding process for the ropeway project
      Punjab's newly elected CM Bhagwant Mann to take oath
      iQOO Z6 5G launch in India
      Tomorrow:
      Ola Electric to open next purchase window for S1 Pro scooter
      GATE 2022 results to be out

      RedmiBook Pro 2022 series laptops to be launched

      Close

    • Big Story

      Hijab not part of Islam's essential religious practice, says Karnataka HC

      The Karnataka High Court, on March 15, upheld the ban on wearing hijab in education institutes that have prescribed a uniform. More here.

    • Coronavirus Check

      India reports 2,568 new COVID-19 cases, 97 deaths in 24 hours

      India has reported 2,568 COVID cases in the last 24 hours, marginally higher than what was reported a day back. This is the ninth day in a row that the new cases have stayed below 5,000. The fresh tally takes the total number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the country to 4,29,96,062. More here.

    • Tech Tattle

      Apple rolls out iPadOS 15.4 with Universal Control for iPad

      Apple rolled out iOS 15.4 for iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and other eligible iPhones. The new iOS 15 update brings the ability to unlock your iPhone with Face ID while wearing a mask. Alongside iOS 15.4, Apple also released iPadOS 15.4 that brings the much-awaited Universal Control feature. More here.

    • Auto

      Tata Motors to invest Rs 15,000 crore in EV segment in 5 years

      Tata Motors is planning to invest Rs 15,000 crore in the EV segment in the next five years, a top company official has said. The company, which is a leader in the newly emerging EV segment with offerings such as Nexon, is also planning to develop around 10 more new offerings in the segment, President for Passenger Vehicles Business of Tata Motors Shailesh Chandra said. More here.

    • Tailpiece

      It's raining free movie tickets for The Kashmir Files in corporate India

      Moviegoers are queuing up in theatres to watch the recently released Bollywood venture The Kashmir Files and corporate India has a part to play in the strong traction for the film, which is resulting in house-full shows in most theatres across India. More here.

