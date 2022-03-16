Auto

Tata Motors to invest Rs 15,000 crore in EV segment in 5 years

Tata Motors is planning to invest Rs 15,000 crore in the EV segment in the next five years, a top company official has said. The company, which is a leader in the newly emerging EV segment with offerings such as Nexon, is also planning to develop around 10 more new offerings in the segment, President for Passenger Vehicles Business of Tata Motors Shailesh Chandra said. More here.