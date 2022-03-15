Market Buzz

Wall Street opens mixed as Ukraine peace talks begin

Wall Street's main indexes opened mixed on March 14 as investors focused on Russia-Ukraine peace talks, while bank stocks gained ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting this week where it is widely expected to raise interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 56.18 points, or 0.17 percent, at the open to 33,000.37. The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.56 points, or 0.04 percent, at 4,202.75, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 48.68 points, or 0.38 percent, to 12,795.12 at the opening bell. More here