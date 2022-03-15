Last Updated : March 15, 2022 / 06:16 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Wall Street opens mixed as Ukraine peace talks begin
Wall Street's main indexes opened mixed on March 14 as investors focused on Russia-Ukraine peace talks, while bank stocks gained ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting this week where it is widely expected to raise interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 56.18 points, or 0.17 percent, at the open to 33,000.37. The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.56 points, or 0.04 percent, at 4,202.75, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 48.68 points, or 0.38 percent, to 12,795.12 at the opening bell. More here
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
iQOO Z6 5G launch in India
Big Story
CPI inflation rises to 6.07% in February from 6.01% in January
India's retail inflation in February rate rose marginally to 6.07 percent from 6.01 percent in the previous month, data released on March 14 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed. More here
Coronavirus Check
Fresh COVID-19 cases over 24 hours touch lowest in 680 days
India has reported 2,503 new COVID-19 cases in a day, the lowest in 680 days while the swift decline in active cases continued with the active caseload at the lowest in 675 days. The new cases take the total confirmed tally to 4,29,93,494. More here
Tech Tattle
iPhone 14 rumoured to get iPhone 13's A15 chipset
iPhone 14 specifications have leaked online. A new leak has revealed the display specs and the performance unit details of the four iPhone 13 series successors, namely the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that the vanilla iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will feature the same chipset found on the iPhone 13 series. More here
Your Money
Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund launched with merger of Baroda, BNP Paribas AMCs
Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund (BBNP) started operations on March 14 as Baroda Asset Management Company and BNP Paribas Asset Management Company’s merger finally came through after more than two years. More here
Tailpiece
Elon Musk challenges Putin to ‘single combat’ fight. Stakes: Ukraine
Elon Musk on Monday reiterated his stand on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to a single combat, putting Ukraine at stake. More here
