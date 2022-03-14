Last Updated : March 14, 2022 / 06:20 AM IST
Market Buzz
FPI selling continues for 6th straight month
FPIs pulled out Rs 41,168 crore from equities, Rs 4,431 crore from the debt segment and Rs 9 crore from hybrid instruments, taking the total net outflow from March 2-11 to Rs 45,608 crore. More here
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
Last day to pay Advance Tax
Big Story
Morgan Stanley cuts India GDP growth forecast to 7.9%
As higher oil prices torpedo economic recovery worldwide, Morgan Stanley has cut India's GDP forecast for the fiscal year beginning April 1 by 50 basis points to 7.9 per cent, raised retail inflation projection to 6 per cent and expects current account deficit to widen to 3 per cent of GDP. More here
Coronavirus Check
At 3,116, India records lowest daily cases in 676 days
India logged 3,116 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 676 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,29,90,991, while the active cases dipped to 38,069, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The death toll climbed to 5,15,850 with 47 fresh fatalities. More here
Tech Tattle
Over 60 innovative tech projects featured at IIT Madras CFI open house
Numerous projects were hosted such as CFI Team Abhiyaan's autonomous vehicle called the Bolt, Team Abhyuday's rocket, Team Avishkar's Hyperloop, sports science and analytics' projects done in collaboration with Sports Science Centre of Excellence, IIT Madras, bird diverter project undertaken in partnership with Wildlife Institute Of India, and projects on blockchain technology. More here
Auto
Audi RS5 Sportback review
The new RS5 is not a two-door car. Audi India decided that adding to their already prolific list of Teutonic powerhouses was the way to go and so we got the new RS5 Sportback. In this faux-militaristic 'Sonoma Green', the Audi is easily the best-looking car among its fairly provocatively dressed peers. More here
Tailpiece
These investors bought an island to start a 'country'
A crowdfunding campaign, called “Let’s Buy an Island”, helped raise $250,000 to acquire the island in 2019. The project is not just a travel initiative but an experiment to create a micronation. More here
