    Last Updated : March 14, 2022 / 06:20 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      FPI selling continues for 6th straight month

      FPIs pulled out Rs 41,168 crore from equities, Rs 4,431 crore from the debt segment and Rs 9 crore from hybrid instruments, taking the total net outflow from March 2-11 to Rs 45,608 crore. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Puducherry schools reopening for UKG, LKG
      Chandigarh-Dubai flights to resume
      Budget Session of Parliament to resume
      Russia to restrict Instagram access
      Tomorrow:
      Goa MLAs to take oath

      Last day to pay Advance Tax

      Close

    • Big Story

      Morgan Stanley cuts India GDP growth forecast to 7.9%

      As higher oil prices torpedo economic recovery worldwide, Morgan Stanley has cut India's GDP forecast for the fiscal year beginning April 1 by 50 basis points to 7.9 per cent, raised retail inflation projection to 6 per cent and expects current account deficit to widen to 3 per cent of GDP. More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      At 3,116, India records lowest daily cases in 676 days

      India logged 3,116 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 676 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,29,90,991, while the active cases dipped to 38,069, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The death toll climbed to 5,15,850 with 47 fresh fatalities. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Over 60 innovative tech projects featured at IIT Madras CFI open house

      Numerous projects were hosted such as CFI Team Abhiyaan's autonomous vehicle called the Bolt, Team Abhyuday's rocket, Team Avishkar's Hyperloop, sports science and analytics' projects done in collaboration with Sports Science Centre of Excellence, IIT Madras, bird diverter project undertaken in partnership with Wildlife Institute Of India, and projects on blockchain technology. More here

    • Auto

      Audi RS5 Sportback review

      The new RS5 is not a two-door car. Audi India decided that adding to their already prolific list of Teutonic powerhouses was the way to go and so we got the new RS5 Sportback. In this faux-militaristic 'Sonoma Green', the Audi is easily the best-looking car among its fairly provocatively dressed peers. More here

    • Tailpiece

      These investors bought an island to start a 'country'

      A crowdfunding campaign, called “Let’s Buy an Island”, helped raise $250,000 to acquire the island in 2019. The project is not just a travel initiative but an experiment to create a micronation. More here

