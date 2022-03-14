Auto

Audi RS5 Sportback review

The new RS5 is not a two-door car. Audi India decided that adding to their already prolific list of Teutonic powerhouses was the way to go and so we got the new RS5 Sportback. In this faux-militaristic 'Sonoma Green', the Audi is easily the best-looking car among its fairly provocatively dressed peers. More here