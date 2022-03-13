English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : March 13, 2022 / 06:51 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Nearly 90 small-cap stocks gain over 10%

      All the sectoral indices ended with gains as the Nifty Media and Pharma indices rise 6 percent each and Information Technology and Realty indices climb 3 percent each. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      Congress Working Committee meet
      BAFTA Awards 2022
      AAP victory roadshow in Amritsar
      Tomorrow
      Puducherry schools reopening for UKG, LKG
      Chandigarh-Dubai flights to resume
      Budget Session of Parliament to resume

      Russia to restrict Instagram access

      Close

    • Big Story

      EPFO sets interest rate at 8.1% for 2021-22

      Last fiscal, this interest rate was 8.5 percent. The last time EPFO paid lower than Fy22 rate was in 1977-78 when the interest rate was 8 percent. This year's lowering of the rate is likely to disappoint millions of its salaried-class subscribers. More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      At 3,614, India records lowest daily cases since May 2020

      India recorded its lowest single-day rise in COVID infections since May 12, 2020 as 3,614 fresh cases pushed the overall tally to 4,29,87,875 infections, even as the number of active cases dipped to 40,559, the Union Health Ministry said. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      ‘My experiments with Pomodoro productivity apps’

      The business of productivity apps, spawn of our unhealthy relationship with our cellphones, is bigger than you think. Market and consumer data company Statista estimates the total revenue in the segment to touch $9,987 million this year. More here

    • Auto

      Auto firms to begin making flex-fuel vehicles within 6 months

      Most vehicles in India to run on 100 percent ethanol soon, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said. Last year, the government had issued an advisory to carmakers to introduce flexible-fuel engines in vehicles. More here

    • Tailpiece

      Now, you can send your name on a trip around the moon

      NASA will fly your name around the moon in a spacecraft, which is expected to be launched later in 2022. The agency has started a portal where you can register your name and obtain a pass to symbolically be onboard the Artemis 1 mission. More here

