Last Updated : March 13, 2022 / 06:51 AM IST
Market Buzz
Nearly 90 small-cap stocks gain over 10%
All the sectoral indices ended with gains as the Nifty Media and Pharma indices rise 6 percent each and Information Technology and Realty indices climb 3 percent each. More here
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday
Russia to restrict Instagram access
Big Story
EPFO sets interest rate at 8.1% for 2021-22
Last fiscal, this interest rate was 8.5 percent. The last time EPFO paid lower than Fy22 rate was in 1977-78 when the interest rate was 8 percent. This year's lowering of the rate is likely to disappoint millions of its salaried-class subscribers. More here
Coronavirus Check
At 3,614, India records lowest daily cases since May 2020
India recorded its lowest single-day rise in COVID infections since May 12, 2020 as 3,614 fresh cases pushed the overall tally to 4,29,87,875 infections, even as the number of active cases dipped to 40,559, the Union Health Ministry said. More here
Tech Tattle
‘My experiments with Pomodoro productivity apps’
The business of productivity apps, spawn of our unhealthy relationship with our cellphones, is bigger than you think. Market and consumer data company Statista estimates the total revenue in the segment to touch $9,987 million this year. More here
Auto
Auto firms to begin making flex-fuel vehicles within 6 months
Most vehicles in India to run on 100 percent ethanol soon, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said. Last year, the government had issued an advisory to carmakers to introduce flexible-fuel engines in vehicles. More here
Tailpiece
Now, you can send your name on a trip around the moon
NASA will fly your name around the moon in a spacecraft, which is expected to be launched later in 2022. The agency has started a portal where you can register your name and obtain a pass to symbolically be onboard the Artemis 1 mission. More here
