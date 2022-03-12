English
    Last Updated : March 12, 2022 / 07:04 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Wall Street gains amid hopes for Ukraine talks

      Major US indices rose at the start of trading Friday as investors were cheered by hopes of renewed negotiation between Russia and Ukraine to end their war, which has roiled markets. Read More.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Begins
      Baramulla District Boxing Championship begins
      National Lok Adalat in Pune
      Tomorrow:

      AAP's victory roadshow in Amritsar

      Close

    • Big Story

      RBI directs Paytm Payments Bank to stop onboarding new customers, orders IT audit

      The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on March 11 directed Paytm Payments Bank to stop onboarding of new customers. Read More.

    • Coronavirus Check

      India reports 4,194 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

      India reported 4,194 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total confirmed tally to 4,29,84,261 while active infections continued to fall. More here.

    • Tech Tattle

      Redmi K50 Pro, Redmi K50 Pro+ design revealed

      The Xiaomi Redmi K50 Pro and K50 Pro+ are arriving in China on March 17. While the company has been teasing details about the two devices, we recently got a first look at the back of the Redmi K50 Pro and K50 Pro+. More here.

    • Your Money

      Transgender health insurance to get a boost

      India’s insurance companies must spell out their underwriting philosophy for transgender applicants, a move that experts say will make it easier for members of the community to access information and encourage them to seek health insurance. More here.

    • Tailpiece

      Congress needs a pilot in the cockpit

      Election results can be like a T-20 cricket match. It can have a heady beginning, followed by a sobering phase in the middle, before it enters a thrilling finale in the slog overs, sometimes even resulting in a tantalising tie and a Super Over. More here.

