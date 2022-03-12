Last Updated : March 12, 2022 / 07:04 AM IST
Market Buzz
Wall Street gains amid hopes for Ukraine talks
Major US indices rose at the start of trading Friday as investors were cheered by hopes of renewed negotiation between Russia and Ukraine to end their war, which has roiled markets. Read More.
Watch Out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
AAP's victory roadshow in Amritsar
Big Story
RBI directs Paytm Payments Bank to stop onboarding new customers, orders IT audit
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on March 11 directed Paytm Payments Bank to stop onboarding of new customers. Read More.
Coronavirus Check
India reports 4,194 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
India reported 4,194 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total confirmed tally to 4,29,84,261 while active infections continued to fall. More here.
Tech Tattle
Redmi K50 Pro, Redmi K50 Pro+ design revealed
The Xiaomi Redmi K50 Pro and K50 Pro+ are arriving in China on March 17. While the company has been teasing details about the two devices, we recently got a first look at the back of the Redmi K50 Pro and K50 Pro+. More here.
Your Money
Transgender health insurance to get a boost
India’s insurance companies must spell out their underwriting philosophy for transgender applicants, a move that experts say will make it easier for members of the community to access information and encourage them to seek health insurance. More here.
Tailpiece
Congress needs a pilot in the cockpit
Election results can be like a T-20 cricket match. It can have a heady beginning, followed by a sobering phase in the middle, before it enters a thrilling finale in the slog overs, sometimes even resulting in a tantalising tie and a Super Over. More here.
