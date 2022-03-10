Wall Street's main indices rallied on Wednesday as investors piled into banking and technology sectors that have suffered sharp losses this week on concerns about the fallout from the Ukraine crisis, with sentiment lifted by a fall in oil prices. More here.
Watch out
Take a look at these key events
Today: Counting of votes by ECI for Assembly elections in five states Maoist bandh in parts of Jharkhand, Bihar against ‘fascism’ Supreme Court to take up Mediaone’s petition against Centre’s ban Tomorrow: India, China militaries to hold 15th round of border talks Russia Could Cut Itself Off from Global Internet by March 11
DCGI's EUA nod to SII's Covovax for 12-17 years age group
India’s drug regulator has granted restricted emergency use authorisation to Serum Institute’s COVID-19 vaccine Covovax for the 12-17 years age group subject to certain conditions. More here.
Coronavirus Check
New COVID-19 cases in India under 5,000 for third day
India has reported 4,575 new COVID-19 cases, a tad higher than the daily cases reported on the previous day but the active coronavirus cases continued to hover below 50,000. The new cases take the number of total confirmed tally in the country to 4,29,75,883. More here.
Tech Tattle
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the company’s first top-tier flagship smartphone of 2022. The Android smartphone replaces the Samsung Galaxy Note with its boxy design and an integrated S Pen. Samsung has also packed a beefy 5000 mAh battery and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra camera setup also features a 108MP main camera, up to 100x zoom and a 40MP front camera. More here.
Your Money
AMFI sees uptick in February equity inflows
Equity inflows jumped marginally to Rs 19,705.27 crore in February from Rs Rs 14,887.77 crore a month back, shows the monthly data released by the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI). More here.
Tailpiece
Elon Musk's conspiracy theory tweet on Bitcoin founder 'Satoshi Nakamoto' is viral
Tech billionaire Elon Musk has added fuel to fire with his tweet on Bitcoin developer ‘Satoshi Nakamoto’. Musk, a cryptocurrency endorser, tweeted that the pseudonym used by the person/persons who created Bitcoin, is just a parts of brand names sewn together. More here.