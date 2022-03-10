English
    Last Updated : March 10, 2022 / 06:26 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Wall Street rebounds on bank, tech boost

      Wall Street's main indices rallied on Wednesday as investors piled into banking and technology sectors that have suffered sharp losses this week on concerns about the fallout from the Ukraine crisis, with sentiment lifted by a fall in oil prices. More here.

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Counting of votes by ECI for Assembly elections in five states
      Maoist bandh in parts of Jharkhand, Bihar against ‘fascism’
      Supreme Court to take up Mediaone’s petition against Centre’s ban
      Tomorrow:
      India, China militaries to hold 15th round of border talks
      Russia Could Cut Itself Off from Global Internet by March 11

      PM Modi to be on two-day Gujarat visit

    • Big Story

      DCGI's EUA nod to SII's Covovax for 12-17 years age group

      India’s drug regulator has granted restricted emergency use authorisation to Serum Institute’s COVID-19 vaccine Covovax for the 12-17 years age group subject to certain conditions. More here.

    • Coronavirus Check

      New COVID-19 cases in India under 5,000 for third day

      India has reported 4,575 new COVID-19 cases, a tad higher than the daily cases reported on the previous day but the active coronavirus cases continued to hover below 50,000. The new cases take the number of total confirmed tally in the country to 4,29,75,883. More here.

    • Tech Tattle

      Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review

      Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the company’s first top-tier flagship smartphone of 2022. The Android smartphone replaces the Samsung Galaxy Note with its boxy design and an integrated S Pen. Samsung has also packed a beefy 5000 mAh battery and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra camera setup also features a 108MP main camera, up to 100x zoom and a 40MP front camera. More here.

    • Your Money

      AMFI sees uptick in February equity inflows

      Equity inflows jumped marginally to Rs 19,705.27 crore in February from Rs Rs 14,887.77 crore a month back, shows the monthly data released by the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI). More here.

    • Tailpiece

      Elon Musk's conspiracy theory tweet on Bitcoin founder 'Satoshi Nakamoto' is viral

      Tech billionaire Elon Musk has added fuel to fire with his tweet on Bitcoin developer ‘Satoshi Nakamoto’. Musk, a cryptocurrency endorser, tweeted that the pseudonym used by the person/persons who created Bitcoin, is just a parts of brand names sewn together. More here.

    Must Listen

    Simply Save Podcast | Financial independence for women is the need of the hour: Family lawyer Mrunalini Deshmukh

