    Last Updated : March 09, 2022 / 06:45 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      US stocks fall amid impending Russia oil ban

      Wall Street retreated in early trading on Tuesday, ahead of an impending ban on imports of Russian oil, as investors appeared to remain wary and prices were volatile. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      TCS's Rs 18,000 crore share buyback to open
      NCLT to hear Suraksha resolution plan on Jaypee Infratech case
      PNB Housing Finance board to meet to consider fundraising
      Financial creditors to meet to discuss bids on HDIL insolvency
      Tomorrow:
      Counting of votes by ECI for Assembly elections in five states
      Maoist bandh in parts of Jharkhand, Bihar against ‘fascism’

      Supreme Court to take up Mediaone’s petition against Centre’s ban

      Close

    • Big Story

      India to resume regular international flight operations from March 27

      The civil aviation ministry on March 8 announced that it will resume regular international flight operations from March 27. More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      Daily COVID-19 cases in India lowest in 662 days

      India has reported 3,993 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 662 days, in line with the trend of decline in daily new infections while the active caseload for the country dipped below 50,000. The new cases take the total confirmed tally in the country to 4,29,71,308. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Xiaomi 12 series official global launch date set for March 15

      The Xiaomi 12 series recently got an official global launch date. The Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro were unveiled in China in December last year and are now making their way to global audiences. More here

    • Your Money

      Women can manage money just as well as men

      Women’s empowerment is one of the biggest challenges a country like India faces. It can happen with education, financial literacy, and financial independence. More here

    • Tailpiece

      Google CEO Sundar Pichai prefers NSDR to meditation, here's how to do it

      When it comes to unwinding, meditation is a popular option but it's not everyone's cup of tea. Not even Sundar Pichai's. The Google CEO recently admitted that he struggles with meditation. What does help him relax is walking and NSDR. More here

