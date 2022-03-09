Last Updated : March 09, 2022 / 06:45 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
US stocks fall amid impending Russia oil ban
Wall Street retreated in early trading on Tuesday, ahead of an impending ban on imports of Russian oil, as investors appeared to remain wary and prices were volatile. More here
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
Supreme Court to take up Mediaone’s petition against Centre’s ban
Big Story
India to resume regular international flight operations from March 27
The civil aviation ministry on March 8 announced that it will resume regular international flight operations from March 27. More here
Coronavirus Check
Daily COVID-19 cases in India lowest in 662 days
India has reported 3,993 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 662 days, in line with the trend of decline in daily new infections while the active caseload for the country dipped below 50,000. The new cases take the total confirmed tally in the country to 4,29,71,308. More here
Tech Tattle
Xiaomi 12 series official global launch date set for March 15
The Xiaomi 12 series recently got an official global launch date. The Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro were unveiled in China in December last year and are now making their way to global audiences. More here
Your Money
Women can manage money just as well as men
Women’s empowerment is one of the biggest challenges a country like India faces. It can happen with education, financial literacy, and financial independence. More here
Tailpiece
Google CEO Sundar Pichai prefers NSDR to meditation, here's how to do it
When it comes to unwinding, meditation is a popular option but it's not everyone's cup of tea. Not even Sundar Pichai's. The Google CEO recently admitted that he struggles with meditation. What does help him relax is walking and NSDR. More here
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.