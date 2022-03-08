Last Updated : March 08, 2022 / 06:25 AM IST
Market Buzz
Wall Street drops 1% on inflation angst as oil soars
US stock indexes tumbled more than 1% on Monday as the prospect of a ban on oil imports from Russia sent crude prices soaring and fuelled concerns about spiralling inflation. Eight of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower, with financial and technology sliding 2%. The energy index surged 2.5% to its highest since May 2015. More here
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
Financial creditors to meet to discuss bids on HDIL insolvency
Big Story
Ex-NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna sent to seven-day CBI remand
A Special CBI Court on March 7 sent former Chief Executive Officer of the National Stock Exchange Chitra Ramkrishna to a seven-day CBI custody in connection with the NSE co-location case. More here
Coronavirus Check
New COVID-19 cases in India fall under 5,000
Daily COVID-19 in India came under 5,000, down 20 percent from the previous day at 4,362 even as active infections kept falling. The new cases take the total confirmed tally in the country to 4,29,67,315. More here
Tech Tattle
Apple event on March 8: Where to watch the live stream in India
Apple will host its first event of 2022 virtually on March 8 beginning 11.30 pm IST during which it is expected to announce the iPhone SE 5G and a new iPad. More here
Your Money
Your life insurance claim would be valid in the case of death due to war
With an Indian life lost in the war-hit region of Ukraine, a concern that has been rising among Indians is whether life insurance covers would honour claims for death due to an act of war. More here
Tailpiece
What drives the craze for mango-based drinks Maaza, Frooti in India?
With the onset of summer, mango-based drinks are back with compelling commercials on television, peddling the belief that they are all you need to quench your thirst on a hot day. More here
