    Last Updated : March 08, 2022 / 06:25 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Wall Street drops 1% on inflation angst as oil soars

      US stock indexes tumbled more than 1% on Monday as the prospect of a ban on oil imports from Russia sent crude prices soaring and fuelled concerns about spiralling inflation. Eight of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower, with financial and technology sliding 2%. The energy index surged 2.5% to its highest since May 2015. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      International Women’s Day
      Apple launch event
      Repolling to be held in 6 booths in Manipur
      Amit Shah's Tripura visit
      Tomorrow:
      TCS' Rs 18,000 crore share buyback to open
      NCLT to hear Suraksha resolution plan on Jaypee Infratech case
      PNB Housing Finance board to meet to consider fundraising

      Financial creditors to meet to discuss bids on HDIL insolvency

      Close

    • Big Story

      Ex-NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna sent to seven-day CBI remand

      A Special CBI Court on March 7 sent former Chief Executive Officer of the National Stock Exchange Chitra Ramkrishna to a seven-day CBI custody in connection with the NSE co-location case. More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      New COVID-19 cases in India fall under 5,000

      Daily COVID-19 in India came under 5,000, down 20 percent from the previous day at 4,362 even as active infections kept falling. The new cases take the total confirmed tally in the country to 4,29,67,315. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Apple event on March 8: Where to watch the live stream in India

      Apple will host its first event of 2022 virtually on March 8 beginning 11.30 pm IST during which it is expected to announce the iPhone SE 5G and a new iPad. More here

    • Your Money

      Your life insurance claim would be valid in the case of death due to war

      With an Indian life lost in the war-hit region of Ukraine, a concern that has been rising among Indians is whether life insurance covers would honour claims for death due to an act of war. More here

    • Tailpiece

      What drives the craze for mango-based drinks Maaza, Frooti in India?

      With the onset of summer, mango-based drinks are back with compelling commercials on television, peddling the belief that they are all you need to quench your thirst on a hot day. More here

