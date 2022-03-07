Your Money

Tips for last-minute tax planning before March 31

If you are earning a salary, you may be contributing to EPF. You could also be paying children’s tuition fees or a life insurance premium. If you have a home loan running, ask for the provisional statement of loan repayment for the year from your housing finance company. This will give you an idea of how much money you have already invested in permissible avenues under Section 80C. More here