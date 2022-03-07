English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : March 07, 2022 / 06:20 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      FII outflow crosses Rs 2 lakh crore since October

      Foreign institutional investors (FII) continued to offload their holdings in the Indian equity markets for the sixth month in a row, making it perhaps the longest monthly selling streak with high volumes. Their net selloff in these six months has shot past Rs 2 lakh crore and reached Rs 2,06,649 crore since last October. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Ukraine-Russia confrontation at ICJ
      Final phase of Uttar Pradesh polls
      West Bengal Assembly to convene
      Operation Vayu Shakti in Pokhran
      Realme C35 India launch
      Tomorrow:
      International Women’s Day
      Apple launch event

      Amit Shah's Tripura visit

      Close

    • Big Story

      Putin tells Ukraine to stop fighting amid new ceasefire calls

      Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday his campaign in Ukraine was going according to plan and would not end until Kyiv stopped fighting, as efforts to evacuate the heavily bombarded city of Mariupol failed for the second day in a row. More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      Panel recommends phase-3 trial of Covovax as booster dose

      Covovax is manufactured by technology transfer from Novavax. It has been approved by the European Medicines Agency for conditional marketing authorisation and has also been granted emergency use listing by WHO. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Lapsus$, the group that hacked Nvidia, goes after Samsung

      The anonymous group said it managed to breach Samsung servers and published nearly 190GB of sensitive data online, including original source codes for the company’s applications and data related to various projects. More here

    • Your Money

      Tips for last-minute tax planning before March 31

      If you are earning a salary, you may be contributing to EPF. You could also be paying children’s tuition fees or a life insurance premium. If you have a home loan running, ask for the provisional statement of loan repayment for the year from your housing finance company. This will give you an idea of how much money you have already invested in permissible avenues under Section 80C. More here

    • Tailpiece

      5 Oscar-nominated films by women directors

      Women have had a deep impact on cinema. To mark International Women’s Day on March 8, here is at a look at five critically-acclaimed films directed by women, which have won prestigious Oscar nominations. More here

    tags #MC essentials

    Must Listen

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.