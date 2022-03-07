Last Updated : March 07, 2022 / 06:20 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
FII outflow crosses Rs 2 lakh crore since October
Foreign institutional investors (FII) continued to offload their holdings in the Indian equity markets for the sixth month in a row, making it perhaps the longest monthly selling streak with high volumes. Their net selloff in these six months has shot past Rs 2 lakh crore and reached Rs 2,06,649 crore since last October. More here
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
Amit Shah's Tripura visit
Big Story
Putin tells Ukraine to stop fighting amid new ceasefire calls
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday his campaign in Ukraine was going according to plan and would not end until Kyiv stopped fighting, as efforts to evacuate the heavily bombarded city of Mariupol failed for the second day in a row. More here
Coronavirus Check
Panel recommends phase-3 trial of Covovax as booster dose
Covovax is manufactured by technology transfer from Novavax. It has been approved by the European Medicines Agency for conditional marketing authorisation and has also been granted emergency use listing by WHO. More here
Tech Tattle
Lapsus$, the group that hacked Nvidia, goes after Samsung
The anonymous group said it managed to breach Samsung servers and published nearly 190GB of sensitive data online, including original source codes for the company’s applications and data related to various projects. More here
Your Money
Tips for last-minute tax planning before March 31
If you are earning a salary, you may be contributing to EPF. You could also be paying children’s tuition fees or a life insurance premium. If you have a home loan running, ask for the provisional statement of loan repayment for the year from your housing finance company. This will give you an idea of how much money you have already invested in permissible avenues under Section 80C. More here
Tailpiece
5 Oscar-nominated films by women directors
Women have had a deep impact on cinema. To mark International Women’s Day on March 8, here is at a look at five critically-acclaimed films directed by women, which have won prestigious Oscar nominations. More here
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.