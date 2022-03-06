English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : March 06, 2022 / 07:51 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      42 small-caps rise 10-89% despite market’s losing streak

      Indian equity market continued to witness selling in the fourth straight week ended on March 4 amid high volatility triggered by the escalating war between Russia and Ukraine. In the week gone by, the BSE Sensex fell 1,524.71 points (2.72 percent) to end at 54,333.81, while the Nifty50 shed 413 points (2.47 percent) to end at 16,245.4 levels. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      PM Modi to inaugurate Pune Metro
      Assam Municipal polls

      Operation Ganga: 11 evacuation flights to land

      Close

    • Big Story

      India abstains as UN launches probe into 'rights violation' by Russians

    • Coronavirus Check

      Experts question IIT-K study predicting fourth wave

      “Active cases are decreasing quite fast — and from looking at the current trends we certainly cannot say anything about a new wave in the future,” said Sithabra Sinha, professor at Chennai's Institute of Mathematical Sciences (IMSc). More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Geekbench delists these Samsung Galaxy phones from benchmarks

      This is in response to the recent accusations of throttling made on Samsung's Game Optimizing Service (GOS), and after some testing, Geekbench found that the app was throttling performance on these phones based on application identifiers and not behaviour. More here

    • Auto

      'Mercedes Benz S-Class customers getting younger’

      Despite a raging pandemic, Mercedes-Benz India emerged as a clear market leader in the luxury car segment in 2021-22 having recorded 43% growth. The subsidiary’s CEO & MD Martin Schwenk now has a landmark year ahead of him, with 10 models lined up for launch this year, including the perennially in-demand C-Class. More here

    • Tailpiece

      Robert Pattinson's dark turn in 'The Batman' leaves Twitter stunned

      'The Batman' is here and it has taken the world by storm. Directed by Matt Reeves, Pattinson's brooding superhero in 'The Batman' has left critics thoroughly impressed. With 8.7 score on IMDB already, The Batman is drawing audiences to theatres in flocks. More here

