Last Updated : March 05, 2022 / 07:38 AM IST
Indian stocks mark longest weekly losing run in 2 years on Russia-Ukraine crisis
A torrid week for investors ended with the Indian equity market recording its longest weekly losing streak in two years as benchmarks Nifty 50 and BSE-Sensex index closed lower for the fourth successive week. Read the full story here.
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
PM Modi will flag off Pune Metro
Shane Warne, Australian cricket legend and spin wizard, dies aged 52
Australian cricket legend Shane Warne has passed away at the age of 52. He is suspected to have died due to a heart attack, according to Fox News. Fox said that Warne's management had released a brief statement that he passed away in Thailand of a suspected heart attack. Read full story here.
How exactly does the West plan to cripple Russia economically through sanctions?
Similar sanctions have been used earlier by the US against the regimes in Iran and North Korea, which effectively eliminated them from global financial flows and removed all possibility of them interacting with the global economy independently. Read the full story here.
Last-minute tax planning before March 31: Here are some tips
Investments in tax-saving instruments and insurance get you tax deduction benefits. But don’t just invest to save tax. Your tax–saving investments must fit your financial plan. Read full story here.
UP Elections 2022 | 7 key contests to watch for in last round
The Uttar Pradesh assembly polls have entered the final leg as the high-decibel campaigning shifts to Varanasi and eight adjoining districts in the state’s east where polling for 54 seats is scheduled on March 7. Read more.
To Her, With Love: From her mother to her BFF, the women who shaped Josh’s Rubeena Singh as a person & professional
The country manager of Josh at VerSe Innovation, Rubeena Singh’s shout-out to the women who’ve had the greatest impact on her. Read here.
