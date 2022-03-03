English
    Last Updated : March 03, 2022 / 06:24 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Stocks make small gains but Ukraine crisis keeps investors cautious

      Stocks markets saw some small gains on Wednesday but oil spiked further and the rouble fell, as Russia showed no signs of stopping its assault on Ukraine. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Bengaluru to face disruption in water supply
      Dalai Lama temple to open in Dharamshala
      Vodafone Idea board to mull fundraising
      Tomorrow:
      PM Modi road show in Varanasi
      Sovereign Gold Bond's 10th series to open

      National handloom expo in Vijayawada

      Close

    • Big Story

      Second Indian student dies in Ukraine, suffers fatal stroke

      An Indian student, identified as a resident of Punjab, died in the war-hit Ukraine on March 2 after suffering from a stroke, reports said. Read more

    • Coronavirus Check

      New COVID cases under 10k for third day in a row

      India logged 7,754 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, slightly higher than the previous day but under the 10,000 mark for the third day in a row. The new cases take the number of total confirmed coronavirus cases in the country to 4,29,38,599. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Apple stops selling in Russia

      American big brands including Apple, Google and Harley-Davidson on Tuesday cut sales and distanced themselves from Russia because of the invasion of Ukraine, joining a growing list of companies from shippers to car makers to energy companies shunning the country. More here

    • Auto

      Bajaj Auto sales decline 16% in February

      Bajaj Auto on Wednesday reported a 16 per cent drop in total sales to 3,16,020 units in February. The company had sold 3,75,017 units in February 2021. More here

    • Tailpiece

      MTR takes on iD Fresh Food in latter’s own stronghold

      MTR Foods Pvt Ltd, India’s largest ready-to-cook food retailer, is seeking to wrest market share from its competitor iD Fresh Food (India) Pvt Ltd in a segment in which the latter is the leader – wet idli and dosa batter. More here

