Last Updated : March 03, 2022 / 06:24 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Stocks make small gains but Ukraine crisis keeps investors cautious
Stocks markets saw some small gains on Wednesday but oil spiked further and the rouble fell, as Russia showed no signs of stopping its assault on Ukraine. More here
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
National handloom expo in Vijayawada
Big Story
Second Indian student dies in Ukraine, suffers fatal stroke
An Indian student, identified as a resident of Punjab, died in the war-hit Ukraine on March 2 after suffering from a stroke, reports said. Read more
Coronavirus Check
New COVID cases under 10k for third day in a row
India logged 7,754 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, slightly higher than the previous day but under the 10,000 mark for the third day in a row. The new cases take the number of total confirmed coronavirus cases in the country to 4,29,38,599. More here
Tech Tattle
Apple stops selling in Russia
American big brands including Apple, Google and Harley-Davidson on Tuesday cut sales and distanced themselves from Russia because of the invasion of Ukraine, joining a growing list of companies from shippers to car makers to energy companies shunning the country. More here
Auto
Bajaj Auto sales decline 16% in February
Bajaj Auto on Wednesday reported a 16 per cent drop in total sales to 3,16,020 units in February. The company had sold 3,75,017 units in February 2021. More here
Tailpiece
MTR takes on iD Fresh Food in latter’s own stronghold
MTR Foods Pvt Ltd, India’s largest ready-to-cook food retailer, is seeking to wrest market share from its competitor iD Fresh Food (India) Pvt Ltd in a segment in which the latter is the leader – wet idli and dosa batter. More here
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.