    Last Updated : March 02, 2022 / 06:21 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Nearly 500 smallcap stocks lose 10-92% in February

      Indian markets saw extreme volatility in February and fell 3 percent as global as well as domestic factors such as the Union Budget and the Russia-Ukraine crisis weighed heavy. MORE HERE

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      West Bengal municipal election result
      Haryana Budget Session starts
      CBSE class 10 & 12 practical, internal exams
      Bombay HC to hear Nawab Malik's plea
      Tomorrow:
      Bengaluru to face disruption in water supply
      Dalai Lama temple to open in Dharamshala

      Vodafone Idea board to mull fundraising

      Close

    • Big Story

      Ashneer Grover resigns as BharatPe MD and director

      Ashneer Grover, who has been engaged in a battle with the board of fintech BharatPe, has resigned as MD and director, days after his wife Madhuri Jain Grover had been terminated as the head of controls on allegations of funds misappropriation. MORE HERE

    • Coronavirus Check

      Active COVID-19 cases in India below one lakh

      India has logged 6,915 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours registering a decline of 13.7 per cent over the previous day, while active infections dropped below the one lakh mark. MORE HERE

    • Tech Tattle

      Lenovo Legion Y90 launched alongside Legion Y700 gaming tablet

      Lenovo has launched a new gaming smartphone and gaming tablet in China. The Lenovo Legion Y90 and Legion Y700 feature high-refresh-rate displays and flagship Snapdragon 800 series chipsets. MORE HERE

    • Auto

      Skoda Auto posts over five-fold jump in sales in February

      Skoda Auto India on Tuesday reported an over five-fold surge in sales to 4,503 units last month, riding on the success of its mid-sized SUV Kushaq. The company had sold 853 units in the same month last year. MORE HERE

    • Tailpiece

      Kerala’s tourism revival plans hit a big speed bump

      While COVID restrictions are being relaxed and paranoia around the pandemic is subsiding, tourism in Kerala, one of the premier leisure destinations in the country, presents a contrasting picture. On the one hand, the Kerala government is going the whole hog to lure more tourists to the state with innovative bait such as caravan holidays and change-of-air themes. MORE HERE

